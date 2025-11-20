Realme GT8 Pro launching in India on Nov 20: Where to watch, what to expect

In the lead-up to the event, Realme has revealed several major details about the device, including its camera system, which has been jointly developed with Japanese imaging company Ricoh. The brand has also confirmed that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Realme has confirmed that the GT 8 Pro will feature a 2K display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 7,000 nits peak brightness. It will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The device will launch in two colour options — Diary White and Urban Blue.

Powering the device will be a 7,000 mAh battery with support for 120 W fast charging. According to Realme, users can expect up to 21.3 hours of YouTube playback and around 7.66 hours of BGMI gaming time. The phone will also offer IP69 protection, providing a high level of resistance against dust and water. On the software front, it will run Realme UI 7, based on Android 16.

One of the GT 8 Pro’s standout features will be its customisable design, with modular camera islands allowing users to tweak the phone’s look. Realme is also introducing a special Dream Edition, inspired by the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team’s design language.