Tech Wrap Nov 19: Google Gemini 3, AppleCare+ plans, Logitech new keyboard

Google has introduced its next-generation Gemini 3 AI model, bringing a major upgrade to the Gemini app, Search’s AI Mode and other Google services. The new model focuses on deeper reasoning, better understanding of user intent and more natural multimodal responses.

Apple has expanded its AppleCare+ protection options in India, introducing a new Theft and Loss plan for iPhones. Alongside this, the company is rolling out monthly and annual AppleCare+ plans, giving users more flexibility in how long they want to keep their devices covered and making it easier to choose a protection option that suits their budget and usage needs.

Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ K980 keyboard launched Logitech has launched its new Signature Slim Solar+ K980 wireless keyboard in India. The keyboard features the company’s LightCharge technology, which allows it to stay powered using light from virtually any source. It also comes with a full-size layout, laptop-style keys, multi-device pairing and support for the Logi Options+ app for deeper customisation. Soon, you can use multiple WhatsApp accounts on same iPhone WhatsApp has reportedly rolled out a WhatsApp beta build on TestFlight to introduce multi-account support on iPhones. According to a report by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform’s newest build on TestFlight features multiple account support. For Android users, this feature was released in 2023, and now, after two years, it appears that WhatsApp is going to launch it for iOS users too.

Black Friday sale: Sony announces discounts on PS5 consoles, games PlayStation India has announced the dates for the Black Friday sale during which the PS5 console, accessories, and games will be available for purchase at discounted prices. The PlayStation Black Friday sale in India will commence from November 21 and will run through December 4. Sony India said that during this sale, consumers will be able to avail discounts of up to 60 per cent across participating online and offline retailers. Apple releases iOS 26.2 public beta 2 on iPhones Apple has released the second public beta of the iOS 26.2 update for eligible iPhone models. This build brings many of the features Apple recently introduced in the third developer beta, which arrived earlier this week. The most notable addition is a new AirDrop capability that lets users share files with people who aren’t saved in their contacts. Beyond that, the update includes several refinements across different parts of the system.

EA cancels F1 26, plans to release paid DLC expansion to F1 25 next year US video game publisher Electronic Arts has outlined a major shift in how it will handle its F1 game series over the next few years. Instead of releasing a new instalment in 2026, the publisher says it will deliver a paid expansion for F1 25, calling the move part of “a strategic reset for the F1 franchise”. The next full-fledged F1 title — described as a reimagined take on the series — is scheduled for release in 2027. Google Pixel Buds 2a review: Nearly Pro for less, but with minor trade-offs

Google’s new Pixel Buds 2a arrive as the most affordable entry into the Pixel audio ecosystem, and after spending time with them, it’s clear they aren’t meant to be a stripped-down version of the Pixel Buds Pro 2. In fact, after daily-driving the Buds Pro 2 for over a year, I expected a significant downgrade when switching to the Buds 2a. Surprisingly, that hasn’t been the case. Instagram Edits to Luminar: Google Play crowns these apps as best of 2025 Google Play has released a list of the best Android apps and games of 2025 as the year approaches its end. According to Google’s list, Focus Friend by Hank Green has won the title for the “Best App” of the year award, and Pokemon TCG Pocket has been crowned as the “Best Game” of the year. For the uninitiated, every year, since 2016, the US technology company has released the “Best of” list to honour apps and games that impressed the company with their brilliance, ingenuity, and quality.

Xbox Partner Preview to be held on Nov 20 Microsoft has confirmed that its next Xbox Partner Preview will air on November 20, offering updates on titles from studios such as IO Interactive, Eclipse Glow Games and THQ Nordic. According to a press release from Xbox, the event will also feature new announcements and additions heading to Game Pass. However, as reported by IGN India, viewers should not expect information on Microsoft’s in-house first-party projects during this showcase. Microsoft prepares Windows for 'agentic OS' experience Microsoft is building Windows into what it calls an “agentic OS” — a version of the operating system that brings AI-driven automation directly into system functions, user workflows and developer tools. The shift was announced at Microsoft Ignite, alongside deeper Copilot integrations, on-device AI capabilities for Copilot Plus PCs and infrastructure for running autonomous agents within Windows.

Reliance Jio unlocks Gemini 3 access, extends free Pro plan to all 5G users Reliance Jio has announced that its Jio Gemini offer now offers access to Google’s new Gemini 3 AI model. For context, Jio has been offering an 18-month subscription to Google AI Pro for free to its unlimited 5G plan users. Google has shifted all paying users to the Gemini 3 model, which means that Jio customers with their Gemini Pro subscription are also getting access to the latest flagship model without paying anything additional. US court allows Meta to keep WhatsApp, Instagram A US federal court on Tuesday (local time) ruled in favour of Meta Platforms, allowing it to keep Instagram and WhatsApp, according to a report by the Financial Times. The ruling marks a big win for Meta and a major setback for US regulators.

AI implementation sees gap between employee expectations, company readiness Despite more than a year of relentless evangelism around artificial intelligence (AI), India Inc is seeing a widening gap between awareness and action. Employees may be busy reskilling, but many still lack the confidence in applying AI to real work, even as the pressure to stay “AI-ready” keeps piling on. How Cloudflare functions and why its outage affected websites Cloudflare, the US company that protects millions of websites from malicious attacks, experienced a major global outage on Tuesday, triggering error messages across numerous platforms. Some website owners were unable to access their performance dashboards. Platforms such as X and OpenAI also reported higher outage levels at the same time as Cloudflare’s disruption, data from Downdetector showed.