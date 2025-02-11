Lava's Prowatch X to be launched on February 15 with these health features

Indian consumer technology brand Lava has announced that it is expanding its portfolio of smartwatches under the Prowatch brand on February 15. The company said that its upcoming smartwatch, named Prowatch X, will feature a sleek and modern design, while there will be multiple strap options for it. Lava has also confirmed that the Prowatch X will be available in India starting February 21 on e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Ahead of its launch, Lava has also detailed the advanced health and fitness tracking features coming to the Prowatch X. Here are the details-

Prowatch X: Details

Prowatch X will offer a few advanced health sensors for enabling features such as VO2 Max measurement and Body Energy monitoring. The company said that with VO2 Max measurement, users will be able to accurately assess their cardiovascular fitness and understand their endurance levels. The feature will essentially measure the maximum amount of oxygen a person is using during intense physical activity such as running, cycling and more. This will allow users to keep track of their stamina, while helping in optimising their training routine.

The upcoming smartwatch will also offer what Lava is calling "Body Energy Monitoring" feature. The company said that this feature will analyse heart rate variability, stress levels, sleep quality, and daily activity to gauge energy reserves in real time. According to Lava, this will enable users to plan workouts, rest periods, and daily routines more effectively, preventing burnout.

While the company has not revealed much about the smartwatch’s design, the teaser image accompanying the announcement suggests a circular dial with multiple buttons on the sides.