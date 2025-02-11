Realme unveils P3 Pro glow-in-the-dark design ahead of launch: Take a look

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Realme P3 Pro is set to launch on February 18 in three India-exclusive colourways: Nebula Glow, Saturn Brown and Galaxy Purple

Realme P3 Pro's Nebula Design
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 1:03 PM IST
Chinese smartphone brand Realme has revealed a new "Nebula Design" for the upcoming P3 Pro smartphone. The company said that the Realme P3 Pro's back panel design showcases a "celluloid texture" where each thread and strand is distinct. This design will incorporate luminous colour-changing fibre, which the company said will absorb light and glow in the dark. Realme said that the design of the smartphone is inspired from the ever-changing nature of a nebula and the "interaction of ultraviolet light with cosmic dust."
 
Realme P3 Pro is set to launch in India on February 18 in three colourways: Nebula Glow, Saturn Brown and Galaxy Purple, which will be exclusive to the Indian market.
 
Realme P3 Pro: What to expect
 
Realme has announced that the P3 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen three processor, built using TSMC's 4nm process. The company claims the chipset offers a 20 per cent improvement in CPU performance and up to 40 per cent better GPU performance compared to its predecessor.
 
The smartphone will feature a quad-curved display, which Realme describes as being optimised for gaming, enabling smooth edge swipes and an immersive visual experience.
 
For power, the P3 Pro will house a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast wired charging. To manage heat, the device will incorporate an aerospace-grade vapour chamber cooling system covering 6,050 mm square. Realme states that this set-up helps maintain high frame rates, stable performance, and prevents frame drops.
 
The P3 Pro will also introduce GT Boost technology, developed in collaboration with KRAFTON. Positioned as a gaming-focused device, it will support BGMI with AI-driven features such as Ultra-Steady Frames, a Hyper Response Engine, AI Ultra Touch Control, and AI Motion Control. These enhancements are designed to offer precise controls, gesture-based gameplay, and esports-level responsiveness.
 
First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

