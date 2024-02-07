Sensex (    %)
                        
Moto g24 Power goes on sale, price starts at Rs 8,999: Know offers and more

The Moto g24 smartphone is available on Motorola online store, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and select retail outlets

Motorola Moto G24 Power

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 12:26 PM IST

The Moto g24 Power smartphone from Lenovo’s smartphone brand Motorola is available for purchase in India from February 7. Offered in up to 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage configuration, the smartphone is priced at Rs 8,999 onwards. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chip, the Moto g24 Power boasts a 6,000mAh battery and Android 14 operating system. The smartphone is available in Ink Blue and Glacier Blue, both with 3D acrylic glass finish on the back.
Moto g24 Power: Pricing
  • 4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 8,999
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 9,999
Moto g24 Power: Offers and availability
The Moto g24 Power is available on Motorola online store, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and at select retail outlets. For the introductory offers, Motorola is offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 750 on trade-in deals.
Moto g24 Power: Specification
The smartphone sports a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display of 90Hz refresh rates. The company said that the refresh rate on the Moto g24 Power is adaptive and can switch between 60Hz and 90Hz for managing power more efficiently. The smartphone also gets a stereo speaker setup that supports Dolby Atmos sound.
Imaging is covered by a 50-megapixel main sensor along with a 2MP macro lens for depth sensing. The primary camera features Motorola’s Quad-Pixel technology that it said improves low-light performance. On the front, the smartphone hosts a 16MP camera in a punch hole design.
  • Display: 6.56-inch IPS LCD display, 90Hz refresh rate, 537nits peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G85 chip
  • RAM: 4GB/8GB (LPDR4x)
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP (Primary) + 2MP Macro
  • Front Camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 6000mAh, 33W charging
  • OS: Android 14
  • Protection: IP52
  • Weight: 197g
  • Other: Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C (USB 2.0)

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 12:26 PM IST

