Lava Yuva 5G smartphone, powered by Unisoc T750, launched: Price, specs

Priced at Rs 9499 onwards, the Lava Yuva 5G will be available on e-commerce platform Amazon India, Lava e-store and Lava retail outlets from June 5

Lava Yuva
Lava Yuva
Ashmita Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 12:11 PM IST
Home-grown smartphone brand Lava on May 30 launched Yuga 5G. The budget 5G smartphone is offered in 64GB and 128GB storage configurations, both with 4GB RAM, at Rs 9,499 and Rs 9,999, respectively. The Lava Yuva 5G will be available on e-commerce platform Amazon India, Lava e-store and Lava retail outlets from June 5. It will be available in Mystic Blue and Mystic Green colours with matte finish and a side mounted fingerprint sensor standard across variants.

Lava Yuva 5G: Pricing and variants

4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 9,499
4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 9,999

Lava Yuva 5G: Specification

Powered by the UNISOC T750 and a 5,000 mAh battery, the Lava Yuva 5G smartphone sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display of 90Hz refresh rate. The Yuva 3 smartphone has a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2MP camera sensor on the rear, and an 8MP camera sensor on the front. As for the camera features, Lava offers portrait, slow motion, timelapse, audio note, motion photo, ultra-resolution, beauty, HDR, night, AI, PRO, panorama, and more. The smartphone boots Android 13 operating system with a clean user interface. The company has promised Android 14 and two years of security update.

Display: 6.5-inch HD+ display, 90Hz refresh rate
Processor: UNISOC T750
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 64GB and 128GB
Primary Camera: 50MP+2MP
Front Camera: 8MP
Battery: 5000mAh, 18W charging
OS: Android 13
Colours:  Mystic Blue and Mystic Green

First Published: May 30 2024 | 12:10 PM IST

