Google announces Fitbit Ace LTE smartwatch for kids: Know features and more

Google ’s Fitbit has launched the Ace LTE smartwatch specifically designed for kids aged seven or more. With built-in LTE connectivity, the Fitbit Ace LTE smartwatch can connect with Fitbit Ace companion app on both iOS and Android devices, allowing parents to track their child’s location in real-time, make calls, send-and-receive text and voice messages, and more.

Fitbit Ace LTE: Price and availability

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Fitbit Ace is available for pre-orders in the US for $229.95, while open sale starts from June 5 in the country. While the company has not detailed the availability of the smartwatch in other markets, it is expected to be available in select markets outside the US later this year.

It should also be noted though that the US version of the Fitbit Ace LTE comes with built-in LTE connectivity and the consumers are required to subscribe to Fitbit Ace Pass data plan to enable it. The Fitbit Ace Pass is priced at $9.99 a month, or $119.99 for an annual subscription.

Fitbit Ace LTE: Features

The Fitbit Ace LTE comes with multiple features dedicated to kids such as interactive games, which progresses with real-life activity and movements. The smartwatch comes with customisable creatures called “Eejies” that respond to kid’s movements and motivates them to stay more active, said Google in a press note. The smartwatch also features a new activity ring called noodles that progresses with steps, jumps and other activities.

For parents, Google said, the Fitbit Ace LTE connects with the Fitbit Ace app on their smartphones allowing them to track their kid’s location in real time. Google said that only parents have the access to their kid’s location and location history which gets automatically deleted after 24 hours. Similarly, activity data is deleted after 35 days. There are no third-party apps installed on the smartwatch and only the parents have the ability to add contacts for calling and messaging. The smartwatch also comes with features such as Tap to Pay and School Time mode that google said eliminates distractions during classes.

The Fitbit Ace LTE is offered in six collectable band style options, each with different theme and user interface. Google said that the smartwatch is water resistant up to 50 metres and features corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the display. It also comes with a watch bumper that is included in the box, adding to the ruggedness of the watch.

Google said that the Fitbit Ace LTE offers more than 16 hours of battery life and comes with fast charging options, providing up to 11 hours of battery with 30 minute of charge.