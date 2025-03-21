LinkedIn expands casual gaming lineup with release of 'Zip': How to play

LinkedIn has introduced a new puzzle game, Zip, expanding its casual gaming offerings. This latest addition challenges players to sharpen their problem-solving abilities by connecting numbers in sequence across a grid while ensuring every cell is used.

LinkedIn Zip: How to play, availability, and more

Building on the popularity of its previous games, Queens and Tango, Zip is designed to be both quick and engaging, said LinkedIn. It offers a smooth learning curve, allowing players to grasp the mechanics in seconds while still providing a mentally stimulating experience.

The game's difficulty increases gradually as the week progresses, with Mondays featuring the easiest puzzles and Sundays offering the most challenging ones. A hint system is also available to assist players in tricky situations without outright revealing the solution.

Also Read

Zip is accessible across multiple platforms, including LinkedIn’s iOS and Android apps, as well as desktop and mobile browsers. However, users with older versions of the app may need to update to play.

This launch follows several enhancements to LinkedIn’s gaming segment. Among these updates is the Streak Freeze feature, which allows players to maintain their winning streaks even if they miss a day. Players earn a freeze after every five wins, with a maximum of two stored at a time. These automatically activate when a day is skipped.

Additionally, LinkedIn has introduced a Games Widget for both iOS and Android. This feature enables users to track their progress easily, encouraging them to stay consistent with their daily streaks.

By adding Zip to its collection, LinkedIn continues to establish itself in the casual gaming space, offering engaging experiences similar to popular games like The New York Times’ Wordle.