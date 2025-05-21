L&T Technology Services on Wednesday said it has signed an MoU with BITS Pilani and the Centre for Research and Excellence in National Security (CRENS), to drive R&D and skill development in areas critical to national security.

Hosted at the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani's Hyderabad campus, CRENS will be the central hub for this collaboration, engaging with law enforcement, industry specialists, and academic researchers to drive technological innovation and comprehensive skill development.

Participation from defence experts, including former leaders from the armed forces and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), will also be seen, a company statement said.

"This landmark collaboration aims to drive Research & Development (R&D), innovation, and skill development in areas critical to national security, including cybersecurity, perimeter security, digital forensics, and emerging technologies," it said.

LTTS and BITS Pilani will share technical infrastructure, research labs, and expertise to mutually enhance their capabilities.

The initiative will support startups through mentorship and incubation, provide policy advisory to national security agencies, and establish ongoing platforms for conferences, boot camps, and mentoring to address emerging security challenges.