Google I/O 2025: Android XR glasses demo, partnerships, and more announced

The keynote session at the Google I/O conference, held on May 20, provided further insight into Android XR and the forthcoming wearables that will be supported by this platform. In simpler terms, Android XR is described by Google as its “first Android platform built in the Gemini era, and it powers an ecosystem of headsets, glasses, and everything in between.”

What is Android XR

Android XR is a dedicated operating system designed for devices that enable extended reality, such as smart glasses and virtual reality (VR) headsets. It delivers the core user interface, provides access to widely used applications, and integrates artificial intelligence support through Gemini to enable a more interactive user experience.

The term XR, or extended reality, is an umbrella term encompassing technologies that blend physical and digital environments. These include virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR).

Key announcements at Google I/O

Demonstration of Android XR glasses

Google presented a demonstration of Android XR-powered glasses at the I/O conference. The glasses used during the demo offer a functionality preview for messaging, navigation, real-time language translation through built-in lens displays, and photography.

In a blog post, the company stated: “Equipped with a camera, microphones, and speakers, these glasses work in tandem with your phone, giving you access to your apps without ever having to reach in your pocket. And an optional in-lens display privately provides helpful information right when you need it. Pairing these glasses with Gemini means they see and hear what you do, so they understand your context, remember what’s important to you, and can help you throughout your day.”

The United States-based technology company also detailed its plans to introduce mixed reality experiences to both smart glasses and headsets through partnerships with several companies.

Google expands Android XR through partnerships

ALSO READ: Google I/O 2025 highlights: Gemini, AI Search, and XR take centre stage At Google I/O 2025, the company announced new collaborations with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker to develop smart glasses powered by Android XR. This positions Google in direct competition with Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses.

Android XR, introduced last year through a partnership with Qualcomm and Samsung, was initially launched without accompanying hardware. The recent announcements highlight Google's intent to engage with multiple partners on a diverse range of XR glasses and headset designs.

Google also confirmed the expansion of its partnership with Samsung to include the development of XR glasses. The two companies are jointly working on both hardware and software reference platforms to aid developers in building XR applications.

This development builds on a mixed reality initiative launched in 2023 by Google, Samsung, and Qualcomm. Samsung subsequently unveiled its own headset, Project Moohan, in late 2024. Google has confirmed that the headset is expected to be released later this year.