Luxury lift: Sales of smartphones over Rs 1 lakh surge, buck mkt trend

While Apple and Samsung dominate this market with their iPhone and Galaxy S series offerings, over the last year, brands like Xiaomi, Vivo, OnePlus and Google have also entered the fray. They have introduced their own ‘super-premium’ smartphones, signalling an impending shake-up in the market.
Nilesh Gupta, managing director (MD), Vijay Sales, corroborated the trend. “We have seen a little more than 10 per cent growth in volume in this segment. Samsung and Apple are the main players in the Rs 1 lakh plus category. But with OnePlus and
Oppo also having offerings in this segment, we have seen the growth crossing a little over 10 per cent,” he added. Gupta felt that the foldable form factor is attracting buyers to
‘Super-premium’ market growth
However, this growth in ASPs — 2.8 per cent in Q2 to $248 — has bolstered sales of higher-end devices.
The iPhone X, launched in September 2017, was the first smartphone to be launched in India at a price of more than Rs 1 lakh.
This year, the highest specification variant of Samsung’s latest Z Fold 6 smartphone has breached the Rs 2 lakh price threshold.
The device had secured 40 per cent higher pre-orders in the first 24 hours, compared to its previous iteration.
Competitor brands have, however, started to launch their own super-premium devices. In the last one year, rivals have launched devices like the OnePlus Open, Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, and Xiaomi 14 Ultra, among others – all priced at more than Rs 1 lakh.
Analysts said that Samsung and Apple will continue to dominate the market for the foreseeable future.
“It’s a halo effect for them (rival brands), to show that they have the necessary expertise to launch high-end devices. Whenever they launch these devices, sales of their affordable smartphone offerings increase as it gives an assurance to consumers that they are associated with a brand that can build flagship devices,” said Pathak.
However, analysts say that, as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) continue to improve their hardware and software capabilities and embrace newer form factors, the tide may start to turn for incumbents.
The onset of flagship smartphones powered by generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) may also shake up the market.
This impact is, nevertheless, expected to be gradual as manufactures inch towards higher price bands.
