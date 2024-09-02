Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G launching in India on Sept 9: Check expected specs

The upcoming Realme Narzo 70 Turbo smartphone will sport a motor-sports inspired design with a squared-off rear camera module and dual-tone finish

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo
Realme Narzo 70 Turbo
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 4:23 PM IST
China’s Realme has announced that it will be launching its Narzo 70 Turbo smartphone in India on September 9. The smartphone has already been listed on the e-commerce platform Amazon India, revealing the first look and features. The company has also revealed key-specification details about the upcoming smartphone. Here are the details:

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G: What to expect

According to the product listing page of the Narzo 70 Turbo, the smartphone features a motor-sports inspired design with dual tone finish at the back. The phone has a yellow coloured back panel with dark grey stripes running down along the edges. It also boasts of a flat frame design with a squared-off rear camera module compared to the circular design on the standard Realme Narzo 70 smartphone. At the front, the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo will sport a flat display with a punch hole design for accommodating a front facing camera.
The company said that the smartphone will measure 7.6mm at its thinnest point and is lightweight at 185g. Realme has also confirmed that the Narzo 70 Turbo smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chip, stating that it is the fastest chip in its segment. 

The smartphone is expected to be offered with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB on-board storage space. For imaging, the Narzo 70 Turbo smartphone might feature a 50 MP primary camera sensor with electronic image stabilisation (EIS). The front camera would likely be an 8MP shooter.
Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G: Expected specifications

Display: 6.67-inch FHD+, flat display, punch-hole design
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy
RAM: Up to 12GB
Storage: Up to 256GB
Rear camera: 50 MP primary with EIS
Front camera: 8MP
Battery: 5000mAh

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 3:55 PM IST

