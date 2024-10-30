Mac mini M4: What is new and how it compares to the Apple M2-powered model

Apple has introduced significant upgrades to its compact computer lineup with the Mac mini M4 launch. These upgrades include performance enhancements powered by the M4 and M4 Pro chips, along with a more compact build. But how do the new M4 Mac mini models compare to the M2 Mac mini? Let us explore:

M4 Mac mini vs M2 Mac mini: Performance

The Mac mini with the M4 chip features a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, compared to the M2 chip’s 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU design. In addition to two extra CPU cores, the new Mac mini with the M4 also comes with a minimum of 16GB unified memory, which is double the minimum RAM offered on its predecessor. Furthermore, the M4 Mac mini is configurable for up to 32GB of unified memory, while the M2 model is limited to 24GB. However, storage options on these models remain the same, supporting up to 2TB.

Comparing the M4 Pro Mac mini with the M2 Pro model, the M4 Pro has two additional CPU cores, bringing the total to 14, and one more GPU core than the M2 Pro counterpart, resulting in 20 GPU cores. Apple has stated that the M4 Pro is up to 60 per cent faster than the M2 Pro chip for CPU performance and up to 50 per cent faster for GPU performance. Additionally, the M4 Pro model is configurable for up to 64GB of unified memory compared to the limited 32GB on the predecessor.

Beyond this, the M4 Pro chip introduces support for Thunderbolt 5 connectivity, AV1 decode for the media engine, and more. Meanwhile, both chips offer hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing capabilities.

All Mac mini models, including older generation models, feature a 16-core Neural Engine (NPU), enabling Apple Intelligence features.

M4 Mac mini vs M2 Mac mini: Ports

For connectivity, the Mac mini with the M4 chip features three Thunderbolt 4 ports, compared to two on the M2 model. Additionally, Apple has placed two of these ports at the front of the new model for easier accessibility. However, M4 Mac mini models lack USB-A connectivity, while the M2 model includes two USB-A ports.

With support for Thunderbolt 5, the M4 Pro Mac mini includes three Thunderbolt 5 ports, whereas the M2 Pro Mac mini has four Thunderbolt 4 ports. Similar to the standard M4 model, the Mac mini with the M4 Pro also lacks USB-A ports. Another major upgrade is the support for up to three 6K resolution monitors at 60Hz with the M4 Pro chip.

Additionally, both the old and new models include an HDMI port and a 3.5mm audio jack. However, M4 models feature the audio jack placed at the front for convenience.

M4 Mac mini vs M2 Mac mini: Size

Apple has redesigned the enclosure for the new M4 Mac mini, which now measures 5-inch by 5-inch, compared to the 7.7-inch by 7.7-inch dimension of the predecessor. The new Mac mini is also lighter than the M2 models. However, the new Mac mini is taller than the previous generation, measuring 2-inch in height compared to 1.41-inch on the earlier model.