Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption now available for PCs in 4K: Know more

American video game developer Rockstar Games has released the Red Dead Redemption game for Windows PCs, 14 years after its original launch on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The PC version includes the Undead Nightmare story expansion. Rockstar stated that the PC version offers various enhancements, including support for native 4K resolution.

Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare: Price and availability

Priced at Rs 3,799, the PC version of Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare is available on the Rockstar Store, Epic Games Store, and the online video game distribution platform Steam. Customers can also purchase a bundle edition that includes both Red Dead Redemption and Red Dead Redemption 2 on Steam for Rs 7,918.

Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare: System requirements

Processor

Minimum - Intel Core i5-4670 / AMD FX-9590

Recommended - Intel Core i5-8500 / AMD Ryzen 5 3500X

Graphics

Minimum - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 / AMD Radeon R7 360

Recommended - NVIDIA RTX 270 / AMD RX 5700 XT

RAM: 8GB minimum

Storage: 12GB minimum

DirectX: Version 12 minimum

Sound Card: DirectX compatible

Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare: PC-specific enhancements

The PC release of Red Dead Redemption introduces several platform-specific upgrades, including native 4K resolution support and gameplay at refresh rates up to 144Hz on compatible devices. The game supports keyboard and mouse controls, as well as external monitors with Ultrawide (21:9) and Super Ultrawide (32:9) aspect ratios. It also features HDR10 visuals and various GPU-powered upscaling technologies, including NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) 3.7 and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 3.0. Additionally, NVIDIA's DLSS Frame Generation technology is utilised to add extra frames, ensuring smoother gameplay.

Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare: Story overview

The storyline of Red Dead Redemption centres on former outlaw John Marston as he journeys across the American West and Mexico, seeking to capture the last members of the Van der Linde Gang in a bid to save his family. This narrative continues in the 2018 sequel, Red Dead Redemption 2, which is already available on PC.

Furthermore, the PC version will include the Undead Nightmare expansion, transforming the Red Dead Redemption universe into a survival quest against zombie hordes as players search for a cure.