MacBook Pro, powered by M4 Max, could be next from Apple: What to expect

Following the launch of the M4 iMac and a redesigned Mac mini model with the M4 Pro chip option, Apple is anticipated to introduce the M4 Max chip with its next-generation MacBook Pro model. According to a report by MacRumors, Apple accidentally posted the icon image of the M4 Max chip on its website, which has since been removed. This suggests that Apple may launch the new M4 MacBook Pro models soon, having released new Macs on consecutive days this week.

MacBook Pro with M4 Max: What to expect

The standard M4 chip for Mac features up to a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, supporting a minimum of 16GB unified memory. The M4 Pro chip, launched alongside the new Mac mini on October 29, offers a significant performance boost with more cores. The M4 Pro chip includes up to a 14-core CPU, up to a 20-core GPU, a 16-core Neural Engine (NPU), and supports up to 64GB unified memory. Additionally, it provides Thunderbolt 5 support for faster data transfer speeds than Thunderbolt 4.

While specific details on the configuration of the M4 Max chip remain limited, it is expected to deliver more performance than the M4 Pro chip while adding Thunderbolt 5 connectivity.

More From This Section

Regarding the MacBook Pro itself, it will likely come with a minimum of 16GB RAM, which has been standard for all new Macs with the M4 chip. Although Apple offers an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU configuration for the base M4 chip, the new MacBook Pro is expected to start with a 10-core configuration.

The base variants of the new MacBook Pro with the M4 chip are expected to include three Thunderbolt 4 ports, while higher-end models with the M4 Pro and M4 Max chips are anticipated to feature Thunderbolt 5 connectivity. In addition to performance and connectivity enhancements, the base-level MacBook Pro is expected to be available in a Space Black colour option.