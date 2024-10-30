China’s Xiaomi has launched its next flagship smartphones, the Xiaomi 15 series, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. Currently limited to the company’s home market, the new flagship series includes a standard Xiaomi 15 smartphone and a Pro model. Xiaomi also announced that these smartphones will boot the Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2 user interface out-of-the-box.

Xiaomi 15 series: Details

The standard Xiaomi 15 smartphone features a 6.36-inch flat OLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness level of 3200 nits. The Pro model has a larger 6.73-inch 2K resolution micro-curved OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

For imaging, Xiaomi continues its partnership with Leica to provide a triple-camera setup on both smartphones. Both the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro include a 50MP primary camera sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The standard model comes with a 50MP telephoto camera offering 3.2x zoom, while the Pro model features a 50MP Sony IMX858 periscopic lens with 5x zoom.

Both are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, making them the first smartphones globally powered by the latest from Qualcomm. Both smartphones are offered with options for up to 16GB RAM and 1TB of onboard storage. However, the Xiaomi 15 Pro boasts a larger 6100mAh battery compared to the 5400mAh battery in the standard model.

Xiaomi 15: Specifications

Display: 6.36-inch micro-curved OLED (LTPO), 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 3200 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

RAM: Up to 16GB (LPDDR5X)

Storage: Up to 1TB (UFS 4.0)

Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto (3.2x zoom)

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 5400mAh

Charging: 90W wired, 50W wireless

OS: Android 15 based HyperOS 2

Xiaomi 15 Pro: Specifications