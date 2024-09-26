Apple to launch M4 Macs, iPads in Oct; iPhone SE, Watch SE in 2025: Report

Following the launch of the new iPhone 16 series, Apple is reportedly preparing for another event in October, which is expected to bring updates to its Mac lineup, reported consumer technology website 9to5mac.

According to the report, Apple will unveil new M4 chip-powered MacBook Pro models, a redesigned Mac mini, and a new iMac model next month, with new MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro likely scheduled for next year. Additionally, Apple may launch the next generation of the standard iPad and a new iPad mini model next month. Apple October event: What to expect M4 Macs

At the upcoming event, Apple is expected to start upgrading its Mac line with the new M4 series chip. While the new MacBook Pro and 24-inch iMac are not anticipated to undergo significant design changes, the Mac mini is likely to receive a complete redesign.

Media reports suggest that the next-generation Mac mini will feature a more compact design, akin to that of the Apple TV set-top box. Although the new Mac mini will occupy less desk space, it is expected to be taller than the current model. Additionally, the M4 Mac mini may lack USB-A connectivity, with Apple likely equipping it with up to five USB-C ports.

iPads

In conjunction with the M4-powered Macs, Apple might update the iPad mini and the standard iPad with new chips. The iPad mini is expected to be powered by the new A18 series chip that recently debuted with the iPhone 16 series. Furthermore, the 2024 iPad mini may feature a landscape-oriented front-facing camera and support for Apple Pencil Pro.

The standard iPad could see a significant performance boost with the 11th-generation model, which is anticipated to incorporate the new A18 chip to support Apple Intelligence features.

Apple launches in 2025

M4-powered Macs: The M4 update cycle for Macs is expected to continue into next year, with Apple likely launching the M4 MacBook Air in March. An updated Mac Studio and Mac Pro will follow later.

iPhone SE: Apple is reportedly planning a major revamp for the next iPhone SE model. This new, more affordable iPhone is expected to feature an edge-to-edge OLED display without a home button, with a chassis inspired by the iPhone 14. Additionally, the iPhone SE might be equipped with the A18 chip to power Apple Intelligence features.

Apple Watch SE: Similar to the iPhone SE, Apple is expected to revamp the Apple Watch SE series with a new design and enhanced features. The next Apple Watch SE may feature an all-plastic design, which is expected to reduce manufacturing costs, potentially allowing Apple to incorporate more advanced features.

Others: In addition to these products, Apple is likely to launch a new AirPods Pro 3, an Apple Watch Ultra 3, and new HomePod models. However, specific details about these products remain limited.