Now, Gmail for iOS lets you pick media from Google Photos: How it works

Google has added a new way to share photos and videos in Gmail by integrating a Google Photos picker directly into the app. According to Google support page, the update allows users to attach media from their Google Photos library without switching between apps or going through extra sign-in steps. With this change, users can select backed-up photos and videos from albums, collections, or shared albums on their Google Photos and send them via email.

Google Photos picker in Gmail: Details

According to Google, the new picker works automatically with the Google account already signed in to Gmail. This means users do not need to grant additional permissions or authenticate again to access their photos. Google said that the feature is designed to simplify sharing while maintaining control over what content is shared, since users only select specific photos or videos instead of giving full library access.

Google explained that the Photos picker comes with a couple of helpful option. One is a built-in search bar that allows users to quickly find images or videos. The search can show recent searches and also match keywords with album names, making it easier to locate older content. Another addition is multi-selection, which lets users choose multiple photos and videos at once instead of attaching them one by one.

ALSO READ: Anthropic integrates Slack, Canva, other work tools to Claude: What's new Google also noted that the Photos picker is not limited to Gmail. Users can use the same picker to share photos and videos with other apps on Android and iOS. This approach allows third-party apps to access only the selected items, rather than the entire Google Photos library, which helps improve privacy and control.

You can email backed up photos or videos directly through the Gmail app.