Google unveiled its latest Pixel hardware lineup at its Made by Google 2026 event , with the Pixel 11 series at the centre of the announcements. The lineup includes the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold, all powered by Google's new Tensor G6 processor.

Alongside the smartphones, Google introduced the Pixel Watch 5, its first Pixel Tag tracker and new features for Pixel Buds Pro 2 and Pixel Buds 2a. The company also announced new health tracking features for Pixel and Fitbit devices, while Gemini Intelligence is being integrated deeply across the hardware lineup.

Pixel 11 series gets Tensor G6 and camera upgrades The Pixel 11 series consists of four devices: Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Google has moved all four to its new Tensor G6 processor, with the Pro models getting additional camera and AI features. The Pixel 11 gets a new 48-megapixel main camera sensor with improved light sensitivity, while its 5x telephoto camera supports up to 30x Super Zoom. The Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL get an upgraded main camera with a larger sensor and a 48MP telephoto camera. The Pro models support up to 120x Pro Zoom.

ALSO READ: From Apple to Netflix: Why Big Tech is pushing deeper into gaming ecosystem Google has also redesigned the camera bar on the Pixel 11 series, making it thinner. The Pro models get Super Actua displays with peak brightness of up to 3,600 nits. The new Tensor G6 processor is paired with Google's latest Gemini Nano model. Google said the chip has 50 per cent more TPU compute, while on-device AI processing can be up to 3.5 times faster and use up to 3.5 times less energy compared with the previous generation. The phones also get a range of camera and video features, including Magic Capture, Camera Looks and Pro Stable Video. Magic Capture can capture a series of photos and videos around a moment, while Camera Looks lets users create and save customised visual styles.

The Pixel 11 Pro models also get a new multicolour LED HiLight on the camera bar, which can indicate incoming calls and show when Gemini is listening, processing or responding. In India, the Pixel 11 starts at Rs 89,999, the Pixel 11 Pro at Rs 119,999 and the Pixel 11 Pro XL at Rs 134,999. Pre-orders have opened, with sales scheduled to begin on August 20. Pixel 11 Pro Fold gets thinner design, brighter displays Google also introduced the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, its latest foldable smartphone. It is nearly 10 per cent lighter and about 1mm thinner than the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

The foldable retains an IP68 rating and gets a new glass fibre composite back cover, a gearless hinge and a ceramic cover glass for the outer display. Google said the new design makes the phone three times more durable than the previous generation, based on its internal testing. Both displays now reach up to 3,600 nits, which Google said is 20 per cent brighter than the previous generation. The phone supports 30W wired charging, reaching 50 per cent in around 30 minutes, and up to 25W wireless charging through Qi2.2. ALSO READ: Google announces new undersea cables linking Panama, Chile, Florida

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is powered by Tensor G6 and has 16GB of RAM. Google has added foldable-specific software features such as improved app bubbles, while existing features including Drag and Drop, Split Screen and Instant View continue to be available. The foldable also gets a 48MP main camera and a telephoto camera with up to 30x Super Zoom. Camera features introduced with the Pixel 11 series, including Magic Capture and Camera Looks, are also available. Just like the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold also get the multicolour HiLight LED on the camera bar.

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is priced at Rs 186,999 in India. Pre-orders have opened, with sales beginning August 20. Pixel Watch 5 gets new health and AI features Google introduced the Pixel Watch 5 in 41mm and 45mm sizes. The smartwatch is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 Accelerated processor and gets a 3,000-nit Actua 360 display. Google said the watch offers up to 40 hours of battery life on the 41mm model and up to 30 hours on the 45mm version. The Pixel Watch 5 also gets more health and fitness features. Strength training guidance can provide instructions for sets and rest periods and allow users to log weights and repetitions. Google Health Coach can use information such as sleep and heart rate variability to suggest changes to workouts.

Sleep tracking has also been updated, while Smart Wake uses heart rate and movement data before an alarm to determine when to wake the user. The Pixel Watch 5 starts at Rs 42,900 for the 41mm model and Rs 45,900 for the 45mm model in India. Gemini Intelligence on Pixels Gemini Intelligence is one of the common threads across Google's new hardware. Rather than limiting Gemini to a chatbot or an assistant that responds to individual commands, Google is adding an intelligence layer that pulls information and context from different parts of the device. The Pixel 11 series gets features such as proactive assistance, while Gemini can also work with information from apps and services. The Pro models additionally get HiLight, which provides a physical indication of Gemini activity through the LEDs around the camera.

Google is also adding more AI-based camera features. These include tools for extracting content from videos, improving speech-to-text and translating media in real time. On the Pixel Watch 5, Gemini can be accessed from the wrist and can perform actions such as starting a workout, setting a timer or retrieving information from Gmail. Some Gemini functions can run on-device without an internet connection. Health Guardian tracks longer-term changes Google also announced Health Guardian, a collection of features for Pixel and Fitbit devices that looks for changes in health and wellness data over longer periods. The features include Insulin Resistance Trends, Blood Pressure Trends and Sleep Breathing Quality Trends. Rather than focusing on a single reading, the tools analyse data collected over several weeks and provide summaries of changes.

Google said the features are designed for general wellness and are not intended to diagnose or treat medical conditions. Pixel Tag is Google's answer to AirTag Google has entered the item tracker market with Pixel Tag, a small tracking device that works with the company's Find Hub network. Pixel Tag can be attached to items such as keys, bags and luggage. Its location can be identified using nearby Android devices, while ultra-wideband support allows more precise location tracking with compatible devices. Pixel Buds Pro 2 and Buds 2a get updates Google did not introduce a new Pixel Buds Pro generation at the event. Instead, the company announced new features and a new colour option for the Pixel Buds Pro 2, along with updates for the Pixel Buds 2a.

Pixel Buds Pro 2 gets Dynamic ANC, which adjusts noise cancellation based on changes in the fit of the earbuds. Users can also control certain settings, including bass, through Gemini voice commands. The earbuds can also work with Pixel Watch sleep detection. When the watch detects that the wearer has fallen asleep, the earbuds can pause playback, disable touch controls and silence notifications. New accessories for Pixel 11 series Google has also introduced new accessories for the Pixel 11 series, including Pixelsnap cases and magnetic accessories. The cases support Pixelsnap magnetic accessories and are available in several colours across the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold.