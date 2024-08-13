Made By Google: Where to watch, what to expect from Pixel 9 launch event

Google is set to host its ‘Made By Google’ launch event on August 13 with focus on hardware. The upcoming Pixel 9 series smartphones are expected to be the highlight of the event, however, the American technology giant is also expected to launch other ecosystem products such as third generation Pixel Watch and a new Pixel Buds Pro model. Google is also expected to release its latest Android 15 operating system alongside the Pixel 9 series devices.

Made By Google 24: Where to watch

The ‘Made By Google’ will kick-off at 10AM PT (10:30 PM IST) at Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, California, US. The in-person Keynote event will be live streamed on the official YouTube channels of ‘Made By Google’ and ‘Android’ for the global audience. You can also watch the event live in the video embedded towards the end of this article.