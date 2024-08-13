Made By Google: Where to watch, what to expect from Pixel 9 launch event

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
- Google Pixel 9 series - Google has already revealed that it will be launching the Pixel 9 series smartphones at its Made By Google event. While Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold smartphones have been confirmed by Google and retail partners, only the base model remains under the fold. The Pixel 9 series smartphones are expected to bring major changes with a new design, improved camera sensors and brighter displays. Additionally, Google is also expected to release some new artificial intelligence features which would likely be exclusive to Pixel devices.
- Google Pixel Watch 3 series- Alongside Pixel 9 series, Google is anticipated to unveil its third generation of Pixel Watch. However, unlike the last generation model which only had a 41mm model, the company could bring a new “XL” model as well with a 45mm dial. Pixel Watch 3 models would likely carry a design similar to their predecessor, but could get an improved display and ultra-wideband (UWB) chips for short-range communication and location tracking.
- Google Buds Pro 2- Google is also expected to launch the second-generation Pixel Buds Pro wireless earphones at the Made by Google event. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are anticipated to carry the same design as its predecessor with improvements in audio quality. The earbuds are expected to be available in a wide range of colourways, including shades of black, grey, pink, and green.
- Android 15- Google recently released the last scheduled update in the Android 15 beta program, suggesting that Google’s new operating system is ready to roll-out to general users. Android 15 would likely be released first on the Google Pixel 9 series smartphones that are set to make their debut at the Made by Google event. The new OS brings a set of new features that includes satellite connectivity, improved near field communication (nfc), private space for hiding sensitive information, theft protection, redesigned user interface and more.