5 free Artificial Intelligence courses offered by Google, details inside

There is no particular age for a person to stop learning. As we embrace new innovations, developments and transformations in our everyday life, we must have a receptive outlook to learning new things. With the advent of the era of Artificial Intelligence (simulated intelligence), the world is changing fast and so are many technologies in various sectors. From the moment you wake up to view your smartphone to watching another Netflix-suggested film, AI has rapidly made its way into our regular daily lives. Statista's study indicates that the global AI market is expected to expand by up to 54% annually.

What Is Artificial Intelligence?

A computer program can think and learn on its own thanks to artificial intelligence (AI). It is a recreation of human intelligence (hence, artificial) into machines to do things that we typically depend on people. This technological wonder reaches beyond mere automation, consolidating a wide range of AI abilities-capacities that empower machines to figure out, reason, learn, and communicate in a human-like way.

An artificial intelligence program has the ability to learn and think by itself. Anything that consists of a program performing a task that we typically assume a human would perform can be considered artificial intelligence.

5 free AI courses offered by Google

Introduction to Generative AI

Google is offering a free course called "Introduction to Generative AI,” which aims to explain what Generative AI is, how it is used, and how it differs from conventional machine learning techniques.

Goals:

• Define Generative AI

• Describe how Generative AI works

• Explain Generative AI Model Types

• Explain Generative AI Applications.



Introduction to Image Generation

If you are keen on being introduced with the theory behind diffusion models and how to prepare and convey them on Vertex AI, then, at that point, this is a course that is suggested for members and can be taken for free.

Google claims that this course will cover diffusion models, a group of machine learning models that have recently demonstrated promise in the field of image generation. Thermodynamics and physics are the primary sources of inspiration for diffusion models. Inside the recent couple of years, diffusion models have become well known in both research and industry.

Goals:

• Process of diffusion models work

• Real use-cases for diffusion models

• Unconditioned diffusion models

• Advancements in diffusion models (text-to-image)

Introduction to Responsible AI

As per Google, the course Introduction to Responsible AI is an introductory level microlearning course pointed toward making sense of what responsible artificial intelligence is, the reason it's significant, and the way in which Google executes capable artificial intelligence in its items. In addition, it introduces Google's seven AI principles.

Goals:

• Reason behind Google has put AI principles in place.

• Recognise the requirement for a responsible AI practice within an organisation.

• Identify that decisions made at all stages of a project have an impact on responsible AI.

• Identify that organisations can design AI to fit their own business needs and values.



Introduction to Vertex AI Studio

Vertex AI Studio, a tool for prototyping and customising generative AI models is introduced in this course. Through vivid lessons, connecting with demos, and a hands-on lab, you'll investigate the generative AI workflow and figure out how to use Vertex AI Studio for Gemini multimodal applications, brief design, and model tuning. The point is to empower you to open the capability of these models in your projects with Vertex AI Studio.

Goals:

• Describe Vertex AI Studio.

• Utilise Gemini multimodal with Vertex AI Studio.

• Design prompt by applying configurations and best practices.

• Tune models by exploring various methods and the process.

Create Real World AI applications with Gemini and Imagen

Are you interested in learning more about deploying applications on the Vertex AI platform, image recognition, natural language processing, and image generation with Google's powerful Gemini and Imagen models? Participants who are interested should sign up for the Gemini and Imagen course, which Google recommends.