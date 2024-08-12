OPPO F27 Pro Plus set to receive these gen-AI features on Aug 22: Know more

China’s OPPO has announced that its F27 Pro Plus smartphone will soon receive new artificial intelligence-powered features. Launched in India on June 13, the midrange smartphone is set to receive AI Eraser 2.0, AI Smart Image Matting 2.0, AI Studio, and more as part of a system update on August 22. The company has also announced that it will be launching the OPPO F27 5G smartphone soon. OPPO F27 Pro Plus: AI features detail AI Eraser 2.0: With AI Eraser 2.0, OPPO F27 Pro Plus users will be able to remove unwanted objects from images. Users need to select or highlight a section of the image they wish to remove, and the feature uses generative AI to fill the blank space with a background that matches the surroundings. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

AI Smart Image Matting 2.0: This feature will allow users to crop out multiple subjects or objects from an image. These cutouts can then be saved as stickers and can even be added to other pictures.

AI Studio: The AI Studio app allows users to generate images of their own using preset templates such as astronauts, superheroes, and more.

AI Link Boost: The AI Link Boost feature optimises network connectivity by using AI to detect when the user is entering or exiting an elevator, ensuring that the smartphone is reconnected as soon as possible.

OPPO F27 Pro Plus: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 27,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 29,999

OPPO F27 Pro Plus: Details

The OPPO F27 Pro Plus smartphone features an internally dampened body, aluminium alloy protection for motherboard and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the screen. Leveraging these durability features, the smartphone has received Swiss SGS five-star rating for drop resistance and US military standard (MIL-STD-810H method 516.8) certification for build quality.

Moreover, the smartphone boasts waterproof microphone, speaker openings, SIM card slot pinhole and USB port. Additionally, the smartphone’s microphone openings and earpiece speaker are covered by a film that allows audio to pass through but keeps the water out, and the USB is secured with a silicone ring. With these protections in place, the OPPO F27 Pro Plus has received three ingress protection (IP) certifications: IP66 for protection against dust and regular water jets, IP68 for protection against dust and water immersion up to 1.5m for 30 mins, and IP69 for protection against dust and high-pressure water jets at temperatures up to 80-degree Celsius.

OPPO F27 Pro Plus: Specifications