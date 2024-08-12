YouTube tests sleep timer feature for premium members: Check how it works

Google-owned video streaming platform YouTube has rolled out a sleep timer on its mobile app and desktop version that pauses the video playback after a specified time. The feature is currently being tested with premium subscribers, with TVs excluded from this test for now.

“Sleep timer lets you set a timer to automatically pause playback after a certain amount of time,” reads the YouTube page detailing experimental new features for Premium subscribers.

YouTube Premium subscribers can access the feature by going to Settings and then selecting "Try experimental new features." After signing up, go to Settings, and the Sleep Timer option will be visible in the playback menu on desktop. Users can choose from 10 minutes, 15 minutes, 20 minutes, 30 minutes, 45 minutes, and 60 minutes. Users can also choose for the timer to end at the conclusion of the video. If the playback is paused once, users can extend the timer through a pop-up that appears. If the user does not extend the timer, the playback will remain paused.