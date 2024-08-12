Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / YouTube tests sleep timer feature for premium members: Check how it works

YouTube tests sleep timer feature for premium members: Check how it works

With sleep timer, premium YouTube subscribers will be able to set a time after which the playback will be paused. The feature is available on both YouTube for mobile and desktop

YouTube Sleep Timer
YouTube Sleep Timer
Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 4:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Google-owned video streaming platform YouTube has rolled out a sleep timer on its mobile app and desktop version that pauses the video playback after a specified time. The feature is currently being tested with premium subscribers, with TVs excluded from this test for now.

“Sleep timer lets you set a timer to automatically pause playback after a certain amount of time,” reads the YouTube page detailing experimental new features for Premium subscribers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


YouTube Premium subscribers can access the feature by going to Settings and then selecting "Try experimental new features." After signing up, go to Settings, and the Sleep Timer option will be visible in the playback menu on desktop. Users can choose from 10 minutes, 15 minutes, 20 minutes, 30 minutes, 45 minutes, and 60 minutes. Users can also choose for the timer to end at the conclusion of the video. If the playback is paused once, users can extend the timer through a pop-up that appears. If the user does not extend the timer, the playback will remain paused.

On Android, the option can be found in the Additional Settings while watching the video. The feature is available to YouTube Premium subscribers until September 2 and may be introduced more widely in the upcoming months.

The sleep timer was first spotted in June during testing. This feature will prevent playback of videos after the predetermined time. Unnecessary playback influences the recommendations and watch history on the video streaming platform and also drains the battery of the device.

Spotify offers sleep timers, and TikTok has experimented with a similar feature.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Susan Wojcicki, internet pioneer at Google, Youtube passes away at 56

YouTube Shorts surpass trillion views, CEO Neal Mohan lauds Indian creators

PIL filed in Madras High Court to regulate functioning of You Tube

YouTube Music updates artist pages on Android and iOS for easier navigation

22-year-old Youtuber earned 35 lakh a month, Ashneer's reaction goes viral

Topics :YouTubeYouTube videosvideo streaming

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story