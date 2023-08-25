Home / Technology / Tech News / Massive fan of digital infrastructure India has built: Adobe CEO Narayen

Massive fan of digital infrastructure India has built: Adobe CEO Narayen

He was speaking on the sidelines of B20 Summit India 2023, which has seen global CEOs and corporate honchos converging in the capital for one of the biggest business gatherings this year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Shantanu Narayen, CEO, Adobe

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 7:23 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen on Friday said he is a "massive fan" of digital infrastructure that India has created.

Narayen lauded India for its infrastructure, skills, technology, innovation and entrepreneurship.

"I am a massive fan of digital infrastructure that India has built...it is infrastructure, it is skills, technology, innovation and entrepreneurship," Narayen told PTI.

He was speaking on the sidelines of B20 Summit India 2023, which has seen global CEOs and corporate honchos converging in the capital for one of the biggest business gatherings this year.

The Business 20 (B20) is the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community.

Earlier, while speaking at a session on 'AI for Business and Societies: Opportunities and Regulations', Narayen said that with 46 per cent of worldwide digital payments, a billion people with Aadhaar cards and 850 million smartphone and internet users, India presents a massive opportunity to be at the forefront of Artificial Intelligence.

Also Read

Adobe launches generative 'Sensei GenAI' to transform customer experiences

Adobe rolls out Firefly generative image creator to enterprises globally

Adobe's $20 bn Figma acquisition under EU antitrust regulator's lens

Photoshop maker Adobe's co-founder John Warnock passes away at age 82

India, UK sign agreement to collaborate on science and innovation

FSS announces launch of its new payments technology platform 'Blaze'

AI can free up people for more productive jobs: Global tech leaders

Excited about AI's power to drive incremental productivity: IBM CEO

Companies using GenAI should follow self-regulation, says Mastercard CEO

As Europe cracks down on Big Tech, here are things that will change

Topics :AdobeDigital innovationdigital

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 7:23 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassador

Tesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state elections

Mizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency

PM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money

Next Story