Meity may cut compliance timeline for key DPDP rules to 12 months

In November, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said the government was in talks with industry stakeholders to compress the compliance timeline under the DPDP Act from 18 months to 12 months.

“We are in touch with the industry to further compress time required for compliance because... exactly the same argument we have given to the industry that you already have a compliance framework which is existing in other geographies... why can't you replicate...,” Vaishnaw had then said.