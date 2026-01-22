Everything new coming to Siri in 2026: AI chatbot, Apple Intelligence tools

Apple is preparing its biggest Siri update in years, with plans to turn the digital assistant into a full AI chatbot later this year. According to a report by Bloomberg, the revamped Siri will be deeply integrated into iPhone, iPad and Mac software and is expected to arrive with Apple’s next major software cycle, likely iOS 27. This chatbot-style Siri revamp comes alongside Apple’s recent confirmation that Google’s Gemini models will power the next generation of Siri, after several Apple Intelligence features previewed in 2024 were delayed.

New Siri capabilities: What to expect iOS 27: Siri as an AI chatbot

According to Bloomberg, Apple is working on an internal project codenamed "Campos" that will transform Siri into the company's first AI chatbot. Unlike the current Siri interface, which is limited to short responses and command-style interactions, the new version is expected to support longer conversations and more complex queries. The chatbot version of Siri will offer both voice and text-based interaction and is expected to replace the current Siri interface across Apple's platforms. The report says this version will run on a version of Google's Gemini model, internally referred to as Apple Foundation Models version 11.

Apple is expected to preview this chatbot-style Siri at Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) later this year, with rollout tied to its next-generation operating systems and possibly debuting alongside new hardware such as the iPhone 18 Pro lineup and the anticipated iPhone Fold. iOS 26.4: Delayed Apple Intelligence features that may finally arrive Apple first outlined a major Siri overhaul at WWDC 2024 as part of Apple Intelligence. Many of those features were expected during the iOS 18 cycle but were later pushed back. With Gemini now forming the foundation of Siri's intelligence layer, several of these delayed features are expected to ship with iOS 26.4 update.