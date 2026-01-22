Uttar Pradesh govt to scale up AI blueprint with network of 65 labs

The Uttar Pradesh government is setting up a network of 65 data & AI labs across the state, pitching the state as a future leader in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) ecosystem.

While two of these labs are operational in Lucknow and Gorakhpur districts, another unit has been established in Pilibhit with private partnership. The government has already approved 49 data and AI labs even as the process to identify locations for the remaining 13 labs is likely to begin soon.