Home / Technology / Tech News / Uttar Pradesh govt to scale up AI blueprint with network of 65 labs

Uttar Pradesh govt to scale up AI blueprint with network of 65 labs

Uttar Pradesh is scaling up its AI push with a planned network of 65 data and AI labs, backed by a ₹2,000-crore mission to build skills, innovation and jobs

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM
premium
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced earlier that the state’s AI Mission will have an outlay of ₹2,000 crore over the next three years | (Photo:PTI)
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 4:09 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Uttar Pradesh government is setting up a network of 65 data & AI labs across the state, pitching the state as a future leader in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) ecosystem.
 
While two of these labs are operational in Lucknow and Gorakhpur districts, another unit has been established in Pilibhit with private partnership. The government has already approved 49 data and AI labs even as the process to identify locations for the remaining 13 labs is likely to begin soon.
 
Such labs develop, research and experiment with AI, functioning as innovation hubs to build intelligent systems using machine learning (ML) and data science. 
 
The state is also employing AI in sectors including healthcare, policing, agriculture, and education.
 
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced earlier that the state’s AI Mission will have an outlay of ₹2,000 crore over the next three years.
 
The India AI Mission under the central government and the UP Development Systems Corporation Limited (UPDESCO) also signed a Memorandum of Understanding to fortify the AI ecosystem.
 
“We are leveraging AI to promote skill development, encourage innovation and create new employment opportunities,” said Anurag Yadav, UP Principal Secretary, IT and Electronics Department. Kavita Bhatia, Chief Operating Officer at IndiaAI, said the state can be established as a global AI powerhouse through the startup ecosystem.
 
Neha Jain, Managing Director of UPDESCO, said the labs will be equipped with modern infrastructure and advanced technical resources.
 
The state is also planning a 70-acre AI city in Lucknow, powered with green energy including solar and green hydrogen.
 
Addressing a recent conference in Lucknow on AI in transforming healthcare, the CM also said AI could help transform governance’s reactive approach to a proactive one. 
 
In March 2024, the Union Cabinet had also approved the IndiaAI Mission in March 2024 with a budget outlay of over ₹10,371 crore over five years.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Everything new coming to Siri in 2026: AI chatbot, Apple Intelligence tools

Meta's Threads set to show ads to users worldwide from next week: Details

Ubisoft cancels 'Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time' remake, 5 other games

Streaming, gaming, work: How India's 6GHz Wi-Fi move will improve it all

Apple may rival OpenAI wearable with AirTag-sized AI device: What to expect

Topics :Artificial intelligenceUttar Pradesh governmentUttar Pradesh

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story