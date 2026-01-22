Uttar Pradesh govt to scale up AI blueprint with network of 65 labs

The state is also employing AI in sectors including healthcare, policing, agriculture, and education.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced earlier that the state’s AI Mission will have an outlay of ₹2,000 crore over the next three years.
The India AI Mission under the central government and the UP Development Systems Corporation Limited (UPDESCO) also signed a Memorandum of Understanding to fortify the AI ecosystem.
“We are leveraging AI to promote skill development, encourage innovation and create new employment opportunities,” said Anurag Yadav, UP Principal Secretary, IT and Electronics Department. Kavita Bhatia, Chief Operating Officer at IndiaAI, said the state can be established as a global AI powerhouse through the startup ecosystem.