Meta AI getting more personalised with memory and social media integration

Meta has announced that its Meta AI assistant is getting Memory features, similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini. In a new blog post, the company said that Meta AI will soon be able to remember certain details from its one-on-one conversations with the user for personalising future responses. The company also said that the AI assistant will be able to fetch information from Meta's social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram for personalised information in responses.

These new features are currently being rolled out gradually to Meta AI on Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp in the US and Canada. While Meta has not shared any details on the availability of these features in other regions, it is expected to expand more in the coming months.

Meta AI: What is new

Memory

Meta said that the feature allows the Meta AI assistant to remember certain details that the user shares with it in chats on WhatsApp and Messenger. This data is then used to offer more personalised responses in a future conversation. For example, Meta AI can remember the user's travel preferences and dietary habits to generate vacation itineraries and suggest recipes accordingly.

Meta said that the AI-powered assistant only picks up information from one-on-one chats and not from group chats. Additionally, users have the ability to delete saved memory at any time.

Social media integration

Meta is also allowing its AI assistant to access certain user information from their social media profiles on Facebook and Instagram, to provide personalised suggestions and relevant information. For example, Meta AI can suggest outdoor activities to the user based on the home location listed on their Facebook profile.