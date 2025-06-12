Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Nintendo sells more than 3.5 million units within four days of launch

Nintendo sells more than 3.5 million units within four days of launch

Nintendo has claimed Switch 2 to be the company's fastest-selling gaming device to date, selling more than 3.5 million units in just four days since its launch

Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2

Reuters Tokyo
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Japan's Nintendo said on Wednesday it had sold more than 3.5 million Switch 2 units in the first four days after its launch, making the console the company's fastest-selling gaming device to date. 
Last month, the Kyoto-based company forecast Switch 2 sales would reach 15 million during the current financial year ending next March.
"Fans around the world are showing their enthusiasm for Nintendo Switch 2 as an upgraded way to play at home and on the go," Nintendo of America President and Chief Operating Officer Doug Bowser said in a statement.
 
  Nintendo has sold 152 million Switch devices since it was first launched in 2017, creating a games juggernaut with titles including "The Legend of Zelda" and COVID-19 pandemic breakout hit "Animal Crossing: New Horizons".
  The more powerful second-generation version, which went on sale on June 5, bears many similarities with its predecessor but offers a larger screen and improved graphics. It is sold with titles including "Mario Kart World". 
 

More From This Section

OpenAi

OpenAI eyes India, Saudi, UAE backing in $40 billion AI funding round

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 12 redeem codes to win diamonds, skins

PremiumIndia IT industry, IT services, automation, artificial intelligence, AI, generative AI, Gen AI, skill transformation, organisational structure, entry-level engineers, pyramid structure, diamond-shaped workforce, mid-tier workforce, IT hiring trends,

Recruiters shift hiring with focus on skill than degrees: LinkedIn

Google app

Google rolls out buyout offers in US teams as AI spending takes priority

Tech Wrap June 11

Tech Wrap June 11: Android 16 for Pixels, Vivo T4 Ultra, Snap Specs in 2026

Topics : Nintendo Gaming gaming consoles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleNEET Results 2025Latest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon