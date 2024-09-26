Microsoft is upgrading its Xbox app to incorporate Game Pass features, transforming it into a one-stop destination for mobile gamers. In a significant shift in its mobile app strategy, the American software company is discontinuing the Game Pass app and integrating its features into the Xbox app for iOS.

Microsoft shared the announcement on Xbox Wire, Xbox’s official platform. As part of a broader series of changes across its platforms, this update will initially be available to Xbox beta members on iOS and Android, with a wider release to follow. Consequently, the Xbox Game Pass app will no longer be available for new downloads starting in November. Users can still download the Game Pass app from the App Store while it remains available. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Key features—like the ability to explore Game Pass and manage your membership—will now be found in one place with the Xbox app on mobile. You’ll be able to browse the full Game Pass catalog to find your favourite games and receive alerts for new games coming to the service. If you’re a Game Pass Ultimate member, you’ll also be able to view and claim your perks. Game Pass Ultimate members can stream select games through Xbox Cloud Gaming on their iOS or Android devices using a supported browser at xbox.com/play,” Microsoft stated.

With the integration of Game Pass features, users will be able to manage their memberships, explore the Game Pass catalogue, and claim perks if they are Game Pass Ultimate members. The app will continue to offer existing features such as remote game installation, party chat, and social sharing.

Additionally, the new Game Bar Compact Mode is now live for PC users and is designed for smaller screens, providing easy access to recently played games, game launchers, and widgets. Furthermore, the Xbox app on PC has enhanced game management options, allowing users to see and install all add-ons during game installation and keeping track of game content in one place.

A new feature for Xbox console users enables pre-downloading of game updates, allowing players to start games immediately when the updates go live. The redesigned wish list system now offers notifications for when games are released, added to Game Pass, or available during Free Play Days.