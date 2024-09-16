Business Standard
Meta to enable Instagram comments to be shared directly to Threads: Report

Meta is set to introduce a feature enabling Instagram comments to be shared directly to Threads, aiming to enhance integration across its social media platforms

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 11:57 AM IST

Meta is reportedly planning to launch a new feature that will allow users to share comments from Instagram posts to Threads. According to The Verge, an image shared by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi reveals that a dropdown menu will appear when users comment on an Instagram post. This menu will offer the option to share the comment exclusively on Instagram or also on Threads.
This development is part of Meta’s broader strategy to integrate Threads with its other platforms. The company has previously showcased Threads posts on Instagram and Facebook, and aims to integrate Threads more deeply within the fediverse—a global, open network of interconnected yet independent social media servers. Meta announced in June that Threads would enable users to like and view replies to their Threads posts on other federated platforms.
 

In July, Meta had announced that Threads has reached the milestone of 175 million monthly active users, with India being one of the most active regions. Threads, Meta’s social media platform launched last year to rival X (formerly Twitter), made the announcement to commemorate its one-year anniversary.

In related news, Instagram has started incorporating comments into stories. Comments will be visible for 24 hours after the story is posted, but will remain if the story is saved as a highlight. Users can also choose to disable comments for individual stories. However, comments will only be visible to followers of the user posting the story, and only those whom the poster follows back can leave comments.

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 11:57 AM IST

