Meta focuses on cheaper Quest models, halts work on Apple Vision Pro rival

The Quest 3S could be announced at the Meta Connect event, which is scheduled for September 25 and 26 and could fit in a lower price range compared to Quest 3

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 11:10 AM IST
Meta is reportedly planning to launch a more affordable version of its recent mixed reality headset, Meta Quest 3. The new model, expected to be named Quest 3S, could be announced at the Meta Connect event scheduled for September 25 and 26.

Launched in June last year, the Meta Quest 3 had sparked rumours about a Lite model. Bloomberg reports that Meta might reduce the headset's price by selling the controller separately. However, purchasing the controller and headset separately could bring the total cost close to that of the Quest 3. It is possible that the Quest 3S will come with controllers, but they may differ from those offered with the Quest 3.

According to Bloomberg, Meta may also introduce AR glasses called Orion, which would follow a similar concept to the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.
Additionally, Meta has reportedly cancelled plans for a mixed reality headset intended to compete with the Apple Vision Pro, according to The Information.

Scheduled for release in 2027 and internally named La Jolla, the headset was expected to feature micro OLED displays similar to those of the Vision Pro. Following a product review meeting, Meta has instructed its Reality Labs employees to halt work on the device. The decision may be influenced by the Vision Pro's underwhelming market performance.

Apple, however, is focusing on launching a more affordable headset with fewer features, aimed at the high-end iPhone price range.
The Information further reports that Meta ceased production of the Quest Pro in 2023 due to poor reviews and low sales. The company is, however, continuing development on the Quest 4, a successor to the Quest 3, which is expected to launch in 2026.

Topics :VR headsetApple Technology

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

