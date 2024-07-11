Samsung to launch XR headset later this year to rival Apple Vision Pro

Samsung is planning to launch a mixed-reality headset gear, called XR headset, later this year to rival Apple’s Vision Pro. This was confirmed by TM Roh, President, Samsung mobile division in his endnote address at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris, France on July 10 where the South Korean electronics major announced the Galaxy Z series foldable devices, Galaxy Buds 3 series wireless earphones, Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra, and Galaxy Ring.

Sharing the stage with Samsung executives, Google's senior vice president of Platforms and Devices, Rick Osterloh said that the "XR platform" with Samsung is in the works. He said, "Looking forward, we're collaborating to bring next-generation experiences across Galaxy products from smartphones and wearables to even future technologies like the upcoming XR platform we've been working closely to develop in partnership with Samsung and Qualcomm."

Samsung’s president of Mobile Division, TM Roh, in his final address at the event spoke about the upcoming Samsung’s mixed reality platform, stating that "a new XR platform is coming later this year." Although Roh did not share a definitive timeline for the launch of Samsung’s mixed-reality headset, his statement suggests that the product could be in its final stages of development.

Samsung announced its partnership with Google and Qualcomm earlier this year at the Galaxy Unpacked event where it launched its flagship Galaxy S-series smartphones.

Earlier, it was reported that Samsung has delayed the launch of its mixed-reality headset, which was earlier scheduled for release in early 2024. According to a report by ZDNET, Samsung reiterated the development plan for its XR headset after the launch of the Apple Vision Pro headset. Samsung reportedly commissioned a higher resolution display for the headset to match the 4K resolution display for each eye that Apple is offering in its mixed-reality headset. The report also stated that with the launch being pushed back to late 2024, Samsung has set a production target for 30,000 units for this year.