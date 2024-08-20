Meta opens Quest headsets for HDMI connection through Link app: Details

Meta has launched an app for the Quest 3, Quest 2, and Quest Pro models, enabling users to use their VR headsets as a screen for HDMI or DisplayPort-equipped devices, such as consoles, laptops, smartphones, or any video device. The app, called Meta Quest HDMI Link, expands the functionality of the Quest headsets and offers a viewing experience from other devices on a large virtual screen. Users can also resize and reposition the customisable virtual screen within the VR environment.

Meta announced the launch of the app on its blog, noting that using Meta Quest HDMI Link is not as straightforward as Air Link, which is an easier option if the user has reliable Wi-Fi. Meta explained that "HDMI Link is great for situations where the Wi-Fi is spotty, though—and the only option when there's no internet at all. It also supports many devices that would otherwise be unavailable on Quest." However, HDMI Link cannot display content protected by HDCP (High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection), which is common with many streaming services.

HDMI Link supports 1080p content with low latency. To use the free Meta Quest HDMI Link app, additional hardware is required. Users will need to add a UVC (USB Video Class) and UAC (USB Audio Class) with the necessary cables, such as USB 3.0. A compatible capture card is also required to connect the HDMI source to the headset via USB. Modern capture cards often include an extra port for a power adapter, allowing the Quest to remain charged while connected.

The Meta Quest HDMI Link app is available on App Lab. Users will need to connect a video device to the capture card input using the appropriate cable and then connect the capture card to the headset. After starting up the Quest, users will need to grant the necessary permissions. Once set up, video from the connected device will be visible on a floating, resizable screen.