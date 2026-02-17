Meta secures patent to let deceased users' accounts remain active: Report

According to Business Insider, Meta, in its patent, wrote that if someone stops sharing content online — whether they’re stepping away from social media for a while or have passed away — their followers’ experience changes. Simply put, users feel their absence.

The document added, “The impact on the users is much more severe and permanent if that user is deceased and can never return to the social networking platform.”

With this patent, Meta aims to address this gap and propose to build a digital replica of a user’s social presence by training an AI model on “user-specific” data, including past activity such as posts, comments, and likes, to learn how the person typically behaved online. The replica could then interact with others by liking posts, leaving comments, or replying to direct messages.

Meta gave another example of how this patent can be useful. The company said that this feature can be useful for those influencers and creators who rely on Meta’s platforms for income, especially when they need some time away. In that scenario, this feature would help maintain engagement even if they themselves are away from the platform.