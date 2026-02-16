Google Pixel 10a specs surface ahead of launch: What differences to expect

Google is set to launch the Pixel 10a on February 18, and ahead of the launch, alleged specifications of the upcoming smartphone have surfaced on the web. According to a report by GSMArena, citing German blog WinFuture, the Pixel 10a will be protected by Gorilla Glass 7i instead of Gorilla Glass 3 seen on its predecessor Pixel 9a. Apart from this, the difference between the two models will be in terms of charging speed and Bluetooth version.

Google Pixel 10a: Pre-order details and offers

Pre-order: Starts from February 18

Offers: Consumers who signed up on Google Store before 1:29 PM (IST), February 13 will get an offer email on the pre-order day that they can combine with their Pixel 10a purchase to unlock a benefit for a future order.

Pixel 10a: What to expect

According to the report, the only differentiating factor between the current and the next generation is going to be Gorilla Glass protection, charging speed, Bluetooth version, weight, and dimensions. The rest of the specifications will reportedly be the same. As for colour options, the Pixel 10a will be available in Obsidian (Black), Fog (White/Green), Lavender (Blue/Purple), and Berry (Red/Pink) colours.

According to GSMArena, the Pixel 10a will support 45W charging as opposed to 23W seen in the Pixel 9a. It will get Bluetooth 6 instead of Bluetooth 5.4, seen in its predecessor. It will be three grams lighter than the current model, which weighs 186 grams. It will measure (153.9 x 73 x 9) mm instead of (154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9) mm.

The report adds that Pixel 10a is expected to be powered by the same Google Tensor G4 chip as Pixel 9a. The RAM and storage variants are also expected to be the same i.e., 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 128 or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It will also sport the same 6.3-inch POLED display with 120Hz refresh rate as its predecessor.

For photography, the specifications will reportedly remain the same as the current generation – 48MP main sensor and 13MP ultra-wide sensor on the back, and a 13MP sensor on the front. It is expected to run Android 16 and receive software and security updates for up to seven years.