Shivraj Singh Chouhan to launch AI-enabled Bharat VISTAAR platform tomorrow

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will launch the ‘Bharat-VISTAAR’ from Jaipur tomorrow, which is an AI-based platform to provide farmers with a single window of information on weather, market prices, pests and diseases, soil, crop advisories and government schemes through phone calls, chatbots and an app.

This facility will be launched in Hindi and English in Phase One across several states, including Maharashtra, Bihar and Gujarat.

Chouhan will also launch the ‘AI for Agriculture Roadmap’ and an ‘AI Hackathon’, an official statement said. The Bharat-VISTAAR project was announced in the FY27 Union Budget a few days back.

On this platform, farmers will be able to view information and status related to weather, market prices, pests and diseases, soil health, crop management and at least 10 major central government schemes. It will also integrate the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)'s package of practices, crop management and soil health card-based soil advisories, providing farmers with scientific and region-specific advice.