Soon, Microsoft will let users reconfigure control of Copilot key: Know why

Microsoft has confirmed that it will soon allow Windows 11 users to remap the dedicated Copilot key found on newer laptops, following complaints from users who said the change disrupted keyboard shortcuts and accessibility workflows. In a support document, the company said a future Windows 11 update scheduled for later this year will introduce a setting that lets users change the Copilot key into either a Right Ctrl key or a Context Menu key.

Why the Copilot key became an issue

Starting in 2024, Microsoft pushed hardware partners to ship new Windows AI PCs with a dedicated Copilot button as part of its broader AI-PC strategy. On several laptops, the new key replaced either the Right Ctrl key or the Context Menu key, both of which are commonly used in shortcuts, productivity workflows, and assistive technologies.

As per NotebookCheck, the change drew criticism from some users, particularly users who did not want to use Microsoft’s AI assistant. Microsoft acknowledged in the document that customers experienced challenges to their workflows after the key replacements. ALSO READ: Apple reveals WWDC26 schedule: Platform updates, AI Siri, and more expected What will change Once the update rolls out, users will be able to manually remap the Copilot key directly through Windows settings instead of relying only on manufacturer-level controls. However, as per the report, Microsoft stopped short of making the key fully programmable. Users still will not be able to assign custom macros or map it to launch any app of their choice through native Windows controls.