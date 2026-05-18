X introduces posting limits for unverified users: Here's what has changed

Elon Musk -owned X (formerly Twitter) has introduced new posting limits for non-verified users, restricting accounts to 50 original posts and 200 replies per day. According to details shared on X’s Help Center, the company said these limits are intended to reduce pressure on backend systems, lower downtime, and minimise error pages during periods of high activity. X stated that restricting how frequently some actions can be performed helps maintain platform reliability and prevents system overload.

The update marks a shift from the platform’s earlier moderation approach, which focused more on limiting certain formats rather than capping the number of posts users could publish daily. Some users have reported that their posts were automatically moved to drafts or flagged as bot-like activity after hitting the new limits.

What are the new X limits? X said that the current technical limits for non-verified accounts include: 500 Direct Messages per day

50 original posts per day for unverified users

200 replies per day for unverified users

4 account email changes per hour

400 follows per day Users with unverified accounts can send up to 500 direct messages per day on X and are limited to 50 original posts and 200 replies daily, with these limits divided into smaller semi-hourly intervals. Accounts can change their registered email address up to four times per hour. The platform also allows users to follow up to 400 accounts per day, although additional rules against aggressive following behaviour still apply. According to X, once an account follows 5,000 users, further follow attempts are restricted based on account-specific follower ratios.

These limits apply across all devices and platforms, including the web, mobile apps, phones, APIs, and third-party applications. X also noted that it tracks API requests from connected third-party apps under the same hourly API limit. ALSO READ: Your premium Android phone may not get Gemini Intelligence: Check reason The platform added that these restrictions could be temporarily lowered during periods of heavy usage, with updates shared through the X Status page. What happens when users hit the limit? If users hit any of X’s limits, the platform displays an error message specifying which restriction has been reached. For time-based limits, including Direct Messages, posts, email changes, and API requests, users can resume activity once the waiting period ends. X also noted that the overall posting cap of 2,400 updates per day is divided into smaller semi-hourly intervals, meaning users who exceed the limit may need to wait a few hours before posting again.

Reports of users facing posting issues According to a report from PiunikaWeb, users have been complaining for days that they are unable to post on the platform. A Reddit thread later pointed to changes in the posting limits for free users. The report noted that the earlier posting limit was reportedly 2,400 posts per day as recently as May 5, and this limit applied to both verified and non-verified accounts. However, the revised limits were likely introduced on or before May 16, around the same time user complaints started increasing. Some users also claimed that the “50 original posts” limit may include reposts and quote posts, although there is currently no official confirmation from X regarding this.

The new restrictions have triggered criticism from several users online. Some described the move as an attempt to push users toward X Premium subscriptions, while others argued that the platform was effectively “putting free speech behind a paywall.” The report added that many active users are hitting the limits before the day ends, although some users appear comfortable with the new cap. ALSO READ: OnePlus Nord CE6 review: Battery, display cover up for missing ultra-wide X subscription plan Basic plan Monthly price Rs 170

Annual plan now costs Rs 1,700 Features included Ability to edit posts

Option to write longer content

Background video playback

Media downloads Features not included