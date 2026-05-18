On-device AI could boost wearables market, rings to dominate: Counterpoint

Consumer wearables are entering a new phase of evolution as artificial intelligence increasingly moves onto devices, instead of relying on cloud servers for processing information. According to a report from Counterpoint Research, nearly eight out of 10 wearable devices shipped globally by 2032 are expected to support Edge AI capabilities. The research firm estimates that the wearables market could represent a cumulative trillion-dollar revenue opportunity between 2025 and 2032, with Edge AI-enabled devices accounting for nearly 75 per cent of that value.

Smartwatches and true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds are expected to remain the largest wearable categories by shipments, while smart rings are projected to witness some of the fastest growth.

The report reflects a broader transition already underway across consumer electronics. Instead of depending entirely on cloud infrastructure for AI processing, companies are increasingly distributing AI workloads between devices and cloud systems. That shift is expected to play a major role in future smartwatches, earbuds, smart glasses, XR devices, and health-focused wearables. ALSO READ: India's D2D ambitions depend on hardware and global standards: Explained What are Edge AI wearables Edge AI wearables are devices that can run some artificial intelligence workloads directly on the device itself, instead of relying entirely on cloud servers. In practical terms, Edge AI allows certain tasks like sensor data interpretation, pattern recognition, anomaly detection to happen locally, reducing dependence on an internet connection for every interaction. Importantly, Edge AI does not automatically mean that all intelligence is processed on-device, it only indicates that local AI inference is part of the system architecture.

Wearables that are entirely cloud-dependent Before Edge AI became viable at scale, consumer wearables functioned as data collection tools. These devices captured raw sensor data, such as heart rate, motion, sleep duration, or voice input, and transmitted it to cloud servers for processing and interpretation. In this model, intelligence lived almost exclusively in the cloud. Any meaningful analysis, recommendations, or AI-driven features depended on constant connectivity, higher latency, and remote computation. This approach also raised concerns around privacy, power efficiency, and reliability, especially in scenarios where connectivity was poor or unavailable. Many early fitness trackers and first-generation smart wearables followed this architecture due to limited on-device processing power and battery constraints.

ALSO READ: Your premium Android phone may not get Gemini Intelligence: Check reason Hybrid Edge AI model Most modern wearables sit between these two extremes. In this setup, devices perform time-sensitive or continuous tasks locally, while more compute-intensive or context-heavy workloads are still handled in the cloud. For example, a smartwatch may locally detect irregular heart rhythms, track motion patterns, or identify a potential fall in real time. Meanwhile, deeper trend analysis, long-term health insights, cross-device synchronisation, or complex voice-based interactions may still be processed remotely. This hybrid approach balances performance, power consumption, privacy, and hardware limitations. It allows manufacturers to deliver responsive, always-on features without requiring wearables to handle the full computational burden of advanced AI models locally. As on-device silicon becomes more capable and efficient, the boundary between local and cloud processing is expected to continue shifting further toward the edge.

How Edge AI could change future wearables The long-term industry goal is to move larger portions of AI inference directly onto wearable devices themselves. Instead of constantly depending on remote servers for AI processing, future wearables may be capable of handling more tasks locally while reducing reliance on continuous internet connectivity. This could bring several advantages. Local AI inference can reduce latency because the device no longer needs to wait for constant communication with cloud servers before responding. Privacy can also improve because less sensitive biometric information, voice inputs, and contextual data may need to leave the device for processing.

On-device AI may also help wearables become more responsive to contextual signals gathered from microphones, motion sensors, biometric trackers, connected apps, nearby devices, and in some device categories, cameras or spatial sensors. By processing more information locally, wearables could respond faster to environmental changes, movement, audio cues, or user behaviour in real time. This becomes particularly important as the industry moves toward ambient computing, where devices are designed to provide assistance continuously in the background instead of waiting only for direct user commands. The transition is already becoming visible across several product categories. AI-powered earbuds are beginning to support features such as partially on-device real-time translation, contextual audio processing, speaker identification, and adaptive hearing adjustments.

Smartwatches are also increasingly supporting clinically regulated health-monitoring capabilities in some regions, including ECG tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, advanced sleep analysis, and fall detection. Smart rings are similarly emerging as a fast-growing category because they combine continuous biometric sensing with low-power AI processing in compact form factors worn throughout the day. Why the growth projections matter Counterpoint Research projects Edge AI penetration in wearables to rise from roughly 30 per cent in 2025 to nearly 80 per cent by 2032 in shipment terms. It adds that global consumer wearables revenue is projected to grow at a 10 per cent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) through 2032, while Edge AI-enabled wearables are expected to expand at its double rate, at 21 per cent CAGR. That is a significant shift considering the technical limitations associated with running AI workloads on compact battery-powered devices.

At the same time, consumer expectations around wearables are changing. Smartwatches are increasingly being positioned as health and wellness devices instead of simple smartphone companions. Earbuds are evolving into communication and contextual computing products rather than audio-only accessories. XR devices and smart glasses are also expected to rely heavily on low-latency local processing for spatial computing and real-time interactions. Companies such as Qualcomm and Samsung are increasingly positioning on-device AI as a central part of future wearable and mobile computing platforms. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear platforms, for example, emphasise local AI processing and wearable-focused NPUs designed for always-on AI experiences across wearables and XR devices.

Challenge behind Edge AI wearables The transition toward more advanced Edge AI wearables is also happening at a time when parts of the semiconductor industry are facing tightening supply conditions and rising pricing pressure across certain NAND flash and DRAM segments. Increasing demand for AI infrastructure, especially high-bandwidth memory used in data centres and AI servers, has placed additional pressure on the broader memory ecosystem. That could create challenges for the wearable market as more AI processing moves onto devices. Running larger AI workloads locally often requires more capable memory systems, higher storage bandwidth, and stronger compute performance compared to traditional sensor-based wearable devices.