Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Microsoft delays Windows' Recall feature for Copilot Plus PCs: Know more

Microsoft delays Windows' Recall feature for Copilot Plus PCs: Know more

After initially delaying the launch due to concerns over user data and privacy, Microsoft announced in August that the Recall feature would launch in October for Windows Insiders

Recall on Copilot PCs

Recall on Copilot PCs

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft is reportedly delaying the artificial intelligence-powered Recall feature on Windows-based Copilot Plus AI PCs. In a statement to The Verge, the American technology giant indicated that the company is taking additional time to refine the experience. The feature is now expected to roll out starting in December.
 
“We are committed to delivering a secure and trusted experience with Recall. To ensure we deliver on these important updates, we’re taking additional time to refine the experience before previewing it with Windows Insiders,” stated Brandon LeBlanc, Senior Product Manager of Windows, in a comment to The Verge. “Originally planned for October, Recall will now be available for preview with Windows Insiders on Copilot Plus PCs by December.”
 
After initially delaying the launch due to concerns over user data and privacy, Microsoft had announced in August that the Copilot Plus PC-exclusive Recall feature would launch in October for Windows Insiders. However, the company has now postponed it until December this year. A wider release is expected to follow after testing with the Insider program.
 
What is Recall

More From This Section

Samsung

Samsung plans Galaxy S25 series for early 2025, cheaper foldable in works

WhatsApp Lists

Meta introduces 'Lists' feature on WhatsApp: What is it and how it works

Search in ChatGPT

OpenAI launches ChatGPT Search and Advanced Voice mode for desktop app

OpenAI's latest funding round has drawn interest from the three most valuable tech companies, underscoring how vital the artificial intelligence startup is to the broader industry.

OpenAI takes on Google: ChatGPT now searches the web for answers

ChatGPT

ChatGPT to now work like search engine as OpenAI partners with news outlets

 
Recall is an AI-powered feature exclusive to Windows on ARM, designed to function like a photographic memory by enabling users to revisit their previous activities on their PC. Recall presents a timeline of events while allowing users to describe what they seek. It generates a timeline of options spanning applications, websites, documents, and other areas to help locate specific items. This timeline comprises snapshots that capture the screen's content at various moments in time.
Microsoft is reportedly working on major updates for the Recall feature, including database encryption, Windows Hello for authentication, and making the AI-powered feature opt-in rather than enabled by default.
 

Also Read

Microsoft, Microsoft logo

Microsoft Cloud, Office software boost revenue growth beyond projections

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Nifty IT down over 3%: Why have IT stocks slipped in trade today?

Hackers, cybercrime, cyber crimes

Russian hackers are targeting US govt officials, defence workers: Microsoft

Github

GitHub forges AI deals with Google, Anthropic to integrate models

Nara Lokesh, Satya NadellaNara Lokesh, Satya Nadella

Nara Lokesh meets Microsoft CEO, seeks support for advancing IT in Andhra

Topics : Microsoft Microsoft Copilot artifical intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon