Home / Technology / Tech News / Microsoft launches new update of Edge to includes support for Workspaces

Microsoft launches new update of Edge to includes support for Workspaces

The tech giant had said at its Build 2023 conference last month that Workspaces would gradually become available over the coming months

IANS San Francisco
Microsoft launches new update of Edge to includes support for Workspaces

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 4:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Microsoft has released an update for its 'Edge' web browser, which includes support for Workspaces.

Workspaces support in Edge makes it easier to keep track of links and websites that are important to a group of people, reports Windows Central.

Workspaces allow users to organise tabs and links within the web browser.

"Each individual Workspace can have a set of tabs and favourites that are saved automatically and that can be managed by a group of collaborators," the report added.

Workspaces have been a work in progress for the company since they first went public in preview.

The tech giant had said at its Build 2023 conference last month that Workspaces would gradually become available over the coming months.

Meanwhile, in April this year, the company had announced that its OpenAI's DALL-E-powered AI image generator is now available on desktop for Edge users around the world.

Image Creator allows users to create an image simply by using their own words to describe the picture they want to see.

--IANS

aj/prw/bg

Also Read

Motorola Edge 40 with 144Hz curved screen, IP68, wireless charging launched

Microsoft 365 Copilot: Microsoft is bringing AI to its productivity apps

Tesla chief Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for using data 'illegally'

Microsoft may soon roll out built-in VPN support in Edge for stable users

Microsoft Edge gets text prediction tool for editable fields in new update

Google working to fix Pixel Watch's backplate falling issue: Report

How students, teachers can maximise the use of generative AI tool ChatGPT

Motorola set to launch flagship foldable Razr 40 series in India soon

Microsoft Outlook faces second outage in 24 hours, users unable to log in

Samsung launches Galaxy F54 5G phone at Rs 29,999: Specifications, unboxing

Topics :Microsoft EdgeMicrosoftMicrosoft Corporation

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 9:18 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story