Motorola set to launch flagship foldable Razr 40 series in India soon



The Razr 40 series consists of Moto Razr 40 and Moto Razr 40 Ultra smartphones. Earlier in June, the smartphone brand took the wraps off of the new series in China with prices ranging from Rs 45,000- Rs 65,000. Motorola on Tuesday unveiled its flagship foldable Razr 40 smartphone series in India. The 'flip' phones will soon be available on the Motorola website, Amazon, Reliance Digital stores, and other leading retail outlets.



"Motorola brings the highly anticipated motorola razr 40 series to India," the company said in a statement. However, Motorola has not yet released the pricing details for the Indian market.



"We are excited to introduce the highly-anticipated Motorola Razr 40 series in India for our customers. With its iconic foldable design and powerful features, the Motorola Razr 40 series promises to redefine the smartphone experience," said Ranjit Babu, Director - Wireless & Home Entertainment, Amazon India. “Motorola Razr 40 series bring the best of foldable technology to life with the perfect fusion of disruptive innovation and bespoke design. We are excited to bring this disruptive smartphone series to customers across India on Amazon.in and other retail partners," said Prashanth Mani, Executive Director, Asia-Pacific, Motorola.

Moto Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 specifications

Motorola Moto Razr 40 Ultra, running on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, gets a 3.6-inch OLED cover display with a 144Hz refresh rate. When unfolded, it flips to reveal a 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate.



The phone is powered by a 3800mAh battery and supports 30W fast charging. It features a dual camera setup—including a 12MP main camera with f/1.5 aperture and OIS, and a 13MP ultrawide lens (also a macro lens) with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, it gets a 32MP shooter.



It has a 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED inner display and a 1.9-inch AMOLED cover display. The cheaper of the two, the Moto Razr 40, runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

It gets a different primary camera, with a 64MP primary sensor but shares the 13MP ultrawide sensor from the Moto Razr 40 Ultra. It also gets a 32MP selfie camera.