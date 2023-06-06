Samsung launches Galaxy F54 5G phone at Rs 29,999: Specifications, unboxing



Offered in meteor blue and stardust silver colours, the Galaxy F54 5G comes in 8GB RAM + 256GB on-board storage configuration at Rs 29,999. It will be available on Flipkart, Samsung online and at select retail stores at an introductory price of Rs 27,999, which includes Rs 2,000 instant discount on select banks cards. South Korean electronics maker Samsung on Tuesday launched in India the Galaxy F54 5G smartphone. It boasts features such as 108-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, super AMOLED Plus display of 120Hz refresh rate, and 6,000 mAh battery supported by 25W fast wired charging.



Samsung Galaxy F54 5G: Specifications “At Samsung, our mission is to empower our customers’ lives through powerful devices. The launch of Galaxy F54 5G signifies our unwavering dedication to meaningful innovation, enabling users to unlock their full potential. With features such as Nightography and Astrolapse, combined with an unmatched 120 Hz Super AMOLED+ display, 6000 mAh battery and 4 generations of OS updates, we are ensuring a revolutionary user experience with Galaxy F54 5G,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, MX Division, Samsung India.