Microsoft rolls out Phone Link for iOS: Know how-to connect iPhone and more

Microsoft has started rolling out the Phone Link for iOS on Windows 11 to its global audience in 39 languages, and across 85 markets. The app was originally made available to Android users in the beginning of 2020 under the name of ‘Your Phone’ moniker, later rebranded as ‘Phone Link’ in March 2022. By making the app available to iOS users, Microsoft said it is taking a step closer creating a more seamless user experience for all consumers.
How to setup the app
Make sure your Windows specifications are correct, this can only be done on Windows 11. To check specifications, go to Settings > System > About > Windows Specifications
Make sure both devices are up to date and have the latest version of their software installed
Enable Bluetooth on both your iPhone and Windows PC (you may need to adjust some setting on your iPhone for sharing contacts and other information)
Launch the Phone Link app on your Windows 11 PC
On the app you will have a choice between ‘Android’ and ‘iPhone’
Follow the instructions on the app, if needed, to link your devices via Bluetooth
Scan the QR code on the screen using your iPhone and confirm the codes match
Grant the necessary permissions on your phone
Once paired, you can begin making phones calls and managing messages on your PC
Notifications can be accessed on the left side of the app
Limitations
Despite this update there are still limitations to the phone link for iPhone users. Microsoft on its company announcement page has said that device compatibility may vary and regional restrictions may apply, but here are some more notable limitations to the update:
Image and video sharing and group messaging are not available for iPhone users in this update
You cannot run iPhone apps on the PC, this feature is still limited to some Samsung and Duo devices
The Phone Link for iOS users only works on iPhone 14 and above, as well as the latest version of Windows
Phone Link cannot be used on iPad or Mac OS
Microsoft said that they are continuously expanding their support for the Phone Link, so future updates may resolve some of these issues.