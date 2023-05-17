To ensure user safety, Apple terminated 428,000 developer accounts in 2022



The communication from Apple said that 428,000 developer accounts were terminated for indulging in fraudulent activity. Moreover, 105 million developers were disallowed from creating developer accounts for their indulgence in fraudulent activities. Apple, through its App Store, has prevented more than $2 billion in fraudulent transactions in 2022, the company has informed. Additionally, the platform denied 1.7 million applications a place on their App Store for their inability to comply with Apple's eligibility criteria.



In an effort towards enhancing the user-rating experience, Apple processed more than 1 billion ratings and reviews. Of these, Apple took down 147 million for lacking authenticity and failing moderation standards. This was done because users often rely on these reviews to decide if they should download a particular application or not. In order to ensure safety and privacy for its users, Apple rejected around 1.7 million app submissions in 2022. Of these, around 40,000 were rejected for violating privacy rules while another 153,000 were rejected for spam, copycats, and trying to mislead users. Nearly 29,000 app submissions were rejected as they failed to remove undocumented features from their software.

Taking stock of the wide usage of digital payment systems, Apple blocked nearly 3.9 million stolen credit cards, while preventing 714,000 accounts from making any more transactions. Apple said that it was able to stop more than $2 billion in potentially fraudulent transactions.