Microsoft schedules 'Gears of War Reloaded' launch for Aug 26: Details here

Microsoft has announced the global launch date for Gears of War: Reloaded, a remastered edition of the classic 2006 title. The game will be released on August 26 for Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation, and PCs, priced at $40. The multiplayer-focused title promises upgraded performance and visuals, including 4K resolution and support for up to 120 frames per second (FPS).

“Gears of War: Reloaded includes the full breadth of content from the Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, delivering the most complete version of the original game to date,” noted Xbox in the launch announcement.

The company added: “Players will gain immediate access to all post-launch downloadable content at no additional cost — this includes the bonus Campaign act, all multiplayer maps and modes, and a full roster of classic characters and cosmetics unlockable through progression.”

Gears of War: Reloaded – What’s new

The remaster has been re-engineered to provide a visually immersive and seamless experience across platforms. The game supports 4K resolution at 60 FPS in Campaign mode, and up to 120 FPS in Multiplayer.

Also Read

Visual upgrades include High Dynamic Range (HDR), Dolby Vision, remastered 4K textures, improved shadows and reflections, and enhanced post-processing effects. The game also features super-resolution with improved anti-aliasing, and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) for smoother gameplay.

The audio experience is enhanced through 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos and 3D Spatial Audio. Xbox also highlighted the presence of zero loading screens in Campaign mode, contributing to uninterrupted gameplay.

Gears of War: Reloaded – Plot summary

Set on the war-torn planet of Sera, the story unfolds after the discovery of Imulsion, a powerful energy source that triggered economic turmoil and a global conflict known as the Pendulum Wars, which lasted 79 years.

Amid this unrest, the Coalition of Ordered Governments (COG), a once-obscure political philosophy, gained influence. Its military unit, the "Gears," rose to prominence after Emergence Day (E-Day), when a subterranean species called the Locust launched a devastating assault on humanity.

Following the chaos of E-Day, the COG imposed martial law and led the resistance. One year later, in a desperate move, it deployed the Hammer of Dawn—a satellite-powered weapon—on its own cities to halt the Locust advance. Survivors were evacuated to the Jacinto Plateau, the only region immune to Locust tunnelling.

Fourteen years after E-Day, the COG remains the last surviving government on Sera, fighting to ensure the survival of the human race.