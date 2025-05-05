Monday, May 05, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google developing Samsung DeX-like desktop mode for Android: Details here

Google developing Samsung DeX-like desktop mode for Android: Details here

Expected to roll out with Android 16, the desktop mode will allow eligible smartphones to deliver connected external displays in to a full-fledged PC-like experience

Android 16 (Image: Google)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

Google is reportedly developing a desktop mode for Android devices that will allow eligible smartphones to deliver a PC-like experience when connected to external displays, similar to Samsung’s DeX. According to 9to5Google, citing Android Authority, the new feature will enable users to interact with a desktop-style interface via monitors or TVs.
 
Desktop windowing on secondary displays
The report highlights that Google introduced DisplayPort mirroring for Pixel devices with Android 14 QPR3, offering basic screen projection. This was followed by desktop windowing on the Pixel Tablet in Android 15 QPR1 (developer preview). These two features are now being integrated in Android 16 beta, which introduces full desktop windowing support on secondary displays.
 

Android Authority demonstrated the feature using a Pixel 8 Pro connected to a laptop. The desktop interface showcased a taskbar with pinned and recent apps, launcher access, and three-button navigation on the right.
 
The top of the screen displayed time and status bar icons. Pulling down revealed a dual-column Quick Settings and notifications panel—reminiscent of tablet and laptop interfaces. Apps can be resized, moved, and used side-by-side, with full keyboard and trackpad support. Notably, the phone can continue to be used independently while desktop mode is active.
 
This mode closely mirrors Samsung’s DeX, which also enables a desktop-like environment when a smartphone is connected to an external display. The feature is expected to be rolled out with Android 16, which is due for launch soon.

First Published: May 05 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

