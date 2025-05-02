ASUS, the Taiwanese electronics brand, has introduced its latest lineup of gaming laptops in India, featuring refreshed models from the ROG Strix, Zephyrus, and Flow series. These new laptops come equipped with Intel Core Ultra 9 and AMD Ryzen AI Max processors and are currently open for pre-orders in the Indian market.

Google has rolled out an update for its Voice app, bringing a redesigned call interface and support for three-way conference calls. The enhancements are being gradually deployed and are accessible to select Google Workspace users. According to the official blog post, the updated call screen consolidates essential call controls into a single row.

Microsoft is pushing further into a passwordless future. As of May 1, new Microsoft accounts will be set up without traditional passwords by default. Instead, users will be guided to adopt passkeys, which utilize face recognition, fingerprint scans, or PINs for secure authentication.

Also Read

Following a recent ruling in the Apple vs Epic legal battle, Spotify has submitted an iOS app update to Apple, enabling the app to display pricing and link users to its website for subscription transactions. The change reflects a shift in Apple's policies, which now prevent it from mandating exclusive use of its in-app purchase system.

After a successful initial trial, Google is broadening the rollout of its AI Mode in Search. Initially introduced earlier this year, the feature is now available across the US via Search Labs, with no waitlist. Additionally, a dedicated AI Mode tab will be introduced in the coming weeks for select users of the Google app.

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to unveil the ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone later this month. According to 9To5Google, several key specs — including its battery and camera — have emerged online. The device is anticipated to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, aligning it with the rest of the Galaxy S25 series.

In the wake of its legal victory over Apple, Epic Games plans to enable developers to launch their own webshops through the Epic Games Store. These shops will allow players to make purchases outside of the Apple and Google app ecosystems. As Epic stated in a blog post: “In June 2025, we are releasing a new feature enabling developers to launch their own webshops hosted by the Epic Games Store. These webshops can offer players out-of-app purchases, as a more cost-effective alternative to in-app purchases, where Apple, Google, and others charge exorbitant fees.”

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas posted on X that their WhatsApp bot is operational again after a short suspension caused by a dramatic increase in user activity. Previously, Srinivas had shared that the number of incoming queries "is far beyond anything we anticipated," prompting a temporary pause to allow scaling of backend infrastructure. Roughly three hours later, he confirmed the bot was back online.

Samsung is expected to use its proprietary Exynos 2500 system-on-chip (SoC) for the Galaxy Z Flip 7, while the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will likely feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. The South Korean tech giant is anticipated to showcase its 2025 foldable lineup during the Galaxy Unpacked event, which is expected to take place in July.

A rare public disagreement unfolded on Thursday between Nvidia and Anthropic, an AI startup backed by Amazon, regarding US semiconductor export rules. New restrictions on AI chips are set to be implemented soon. An Nvidia spokesperson, speaking to CNBC, stated: “American firms should focus on innovation and rise to the challenge, rather than tell tall tales that large, heavy, and sensitive electronics are somehow smuggled in 'baby bumps' or 'alongside live lobsters.'”

Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed that the company now sources half of the iPhones for the US market from India, citing lower tariffs compared to China. Speaking to CNBC after Apple’s quarterly earnings, Cook also mentioned that Vietnam is now a key sourcing hub for other Apple products aimed at the US market. Still, he added that the company continues to produce the “vast majority” of its devices for other regions in China.

As part of its broader strategy to diversify its supply chain, Apple aims to procure more than $19 billion worth of chips from the US this year. CEO Tim Cook noted that Apple is increasingly relying on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which is expanding operations in Arizona with plans for multiple facilities. Cook also reiterated that in the near future, Apple expects to manufacture the majority of its US-bound iPhones in India, amid escalating trade tensions and tariff threats from the US towards China.