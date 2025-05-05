Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for May 5, win diamonds and weapon skins

Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out redeem codes for May 5, giving players a chance to unlock special in-game items at no cost. These can include rare character outfits, unique weapon skins, diamonds, and other enhancements that add value to the gameplay experience.

Since these codes are time-sensitive and have limited redemption slots, it’s best to use them as soon as possible.

Below, you’ll find the latest working codes along with easy instructions on how to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by IndiaTimes, active redeem codes for May 5, 2025 are:

F2Q6W1E9R4T7Y3U5

F3L7K1J9H5G2F8E4

F4N8M2B6V1C7X3Z5

F1O5P9A3S7D2F6G8

F2E8R4T6Y1U9I3O5

F8Z2X6C4V9B1N7M3

F6I9O3P7A2S5D1F8

F7U3Y9T1R6E4W8Q2

F9M4N2B8V6C1X7Z3

F1G8H3J5K2L9M4N6

F9A2S7D4F1G6H8J3

F5Z3X9C1V7B2N8M4

F8I4O2P6A9S3D1F7

F6Y4T8R2E5W1Q9Z3

F7U1Y5T3R9E2W6Q4

F9M3N7B1V5C8X2Z4

F5L1K7J3H9G4F2E6

F3Q7W5E1R8T2Y6U4

F4N1M5B3V7C9X2Z6

F1O6P2A8S4D9F3G7

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.

Once a redeem code is successfully claimed, the rewards are delivered directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. If the reward includes in-game currency like gold or diamonds, the balance is updated immediately.

Players can unlock limited-time collectibles such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other cosmetic enhancements that elevate the visual experience of the game.

Each code is capped at 500 uses per day and remains active for just 12 hours, so quick redemption is recommended.