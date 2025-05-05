Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for May 5, win diamonds and weapon skins

Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out redeem codes for May 5, giving players a chance to unlock special in-game items at no cost. These can include rare character outfits, unique weapon skins, diamonds, and other enhancements that add value to the gameplay experience.
Since these codes are time-sensitive and have limited redemption slots, it’s best to use them as soon as possible.
Below, you’ll find the latest working codes along with easy instructions on how to redeem them.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
As per a report by IndiaTimes, active redeem codes for May 5, 2025 are:
- F2Q6W1E9R4T7Y3U5
- F3L7K1J9H5G2F8E4
- F4N8M2B6V1C7X3Z5
- F1O5P9A3S7D2F6G8
- F2E8R4T6Y1U9I3O5
- F8Z2X6C4V9B1N7M3
- F6I9O3P7A2S5D1F8
- F7U3Y9T1R6E4W8Q2
- F9M4N2B8V6C1X7Z3
- F1G8H3J5K2L9M4N6
- F9A2S7D4F1G6H8J3
- F5Z3X9C1V7B2N8M4
- F8I4O2P6A9S3D1F7
- F6Y4T8R2E5W1Q9Z3
- F7U1Y5T3R9E2W6Q4
- F9M3N7B1V5C8X2Z4
- F5L1K7J3H9G4F2E6
- F3Q7W5E1R8T2Y6U4
- F4N1M5B3V7C9X2Z6
- F1O6P2A8S4D9F3G7
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
- Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
- Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
- Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a redeem code is successfully claimed, the rewards are delivered directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. If the reward includes in-game currency like gold or diamonds, the balance is updated immediately.
Players can unlock limited-time collectibles such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other cosmetic enhancements that elevate the visual experience of the game.
Each code is capped at 500 uses per day and remains active for just 12 hours, so quick redemption is recommended.